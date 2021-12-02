ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mets’ Starling Marte always wanted to play with Robinson Cano

By Mark W. Sanchez
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSure, there were 78 million reasons for Starling Marte to choose the Mets. There also was a long-held hope to join together with another star from the Dominican Republic. “I always said that I wanted to be his teammate,” Marte said of Robinson Cano on Wednesday. “And now that I had...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
ClutchPoints

Starling Marte’s reaction to signing with Mets will excite fans

The New York Mets made a huge splash on Friday as they locked up the best outfielder on the market in Starling Marte, who signed a four-year, $78 million deal. They addressed one of several needs this offseason and added some much-needed versatility to their offense who immensely struggled to produce in 2021.
MLB
Field Level Media

Yankees favored in Carlos Correa, Corey Seager sweepstakes

The New York Yankees are favored to win the sweepstakes for one of the two marquee shortstops left on the free agent market. Carlos Correa‘s name has long been tied to the Detroit Tigers as a potential destination, while returning to the Houston Astros remains a strong possibility as the market shakes out.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Billy Eppler
Person
Sandy Alderson
Person
Starling Marte
Yardbarker

Mets Sign Starling Marte To 4-Year Contract

The Mets' front office has been working overtime tonight. After adding Eduardo Escobar and Mark Canha earlier in the evening, the Mets capped things off by signing center fielder Starling Marte to a four-year, $78 million deal as the cherry on top of what has been a memorable Black Friday.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latinos
Yardbarker

Potential free agent target: Starling Marte

The lineup could use an upgrade. Most of the focus on any off-season moves for the Royals has been in supplementing the pitching staff, but the offense finished with the third-fewest runs scored in the American League. The Royals may be counting on a bounceback performance from Hunter Dozier plus offensive help from top prospects Bobby Witt, Jr., Nick Pratto, and MJ Melendez. However they could look outside the organization to upgrade the lineup, and free agent outfielder Starling Marte could be a good fit. Marte spent the first eight years of his career with the Pirates as a high-average speedster with solid power in left field. He won two Gold Gloves at that position and was an All-Star in 2016. The Diamondbacks acquired him in a trade in 2020 and moved him to centerfield, where he played adequately. They shipped him to Miami mid-season when the Marlins found themselves unexpectedly fighting for a playoff spot. They moved him on to Oakland this summer for pitcher Jesus Luzardo when their.
MLB
New York Post

Robinson Cano’s PED comeback hits injury setback

Robinson Cano’s comeback has hit its first snag. Cano, who is playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic after being suspended for the entire 2021 season due to a PED violation, was removed from the roster of Estrellas Orientales with lower-back discomfort, according to the Mets. In a statement, the...
MLB
metsmerizedonline.com

Report: Mets Remain Interested in Starling Marte

Newly hired General Manager Billy Eppler made his first two splashes with the New York Mets on Friday night adding some solid versatility to a group that could definitely use it. In what appears to be just the beginning of a busy and extremely interesting offseason, Eppler and company reached...
MLB
FanSided

Philadelphia Phillies: Starling Marte is a temporary solution in center field

Free agent outfielder Starling Marte is a popular guy. No, he didn’t bring a piece of bubblegum for everyone in the class. He, instead, hit over .300 with two teams last season and swiped over 20 bases for each. He has become a great potential fit for the Philadelphia Phillies to add this winter to help solve their lack of a center fielder.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Free Agent Target: Parlay for centerfielder Starling Marte

The “Contender November” series for the Detroit Tigers continues with a look at fleet-footed centerfielder Starling Marte. The longtime Pirate has bounced around of late but is coming off a very solid season split between Miami and Oakland. He’s now looking for a new home at the age of 33. Could the Detroit Tigers be a good fit?
NFL
Amazin' Avenue

Mets sign OF Starling Marte to a four-year, $78 million deal

Today was a very active day on the free agent market for the Mets and they capped off this flurry of activity by signing outfielder Starling Marte to a four-year, $78 million deal. After shoring up the outfield—a noted area of need this offseason due to the departure of Michael Conforto—by signing Mark Canha earlier in the evening, the Mets have now snagged the top center fielder in an otherwise thin free agency class at the position.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy