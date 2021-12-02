ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Letter: Being pro-life

Quad Cities Onlines
 3 days ago

It's totally simple. Climate change threatens human life on this planet. Finding...

qconline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The fundamental deception behind the ‘pro-life’ movement

As the Supreme Court considers the Mississippi abortion case, pro-choice advocates would do well to expose the fundamental dishonesty in the “pro-life” movement that it is about saving innocent life. Set aside for a moment all the questions about personhood and the fact that many religious traditions do not recognize...
ADVOCACY
Washington Post

Overturning ‘Roe’ would be the easy part for the pro-life movement

In light of the Supreme Court’s oral arguments Wednesday on Mississippi’s abortion law, pro-life advocates may have what they’ve been seeking for decades: A chance to overturn Roe v. Wade. If successful, however, they are likely to find that overturning Roe will be the easiest part of their quest to outlaw abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Upworthy

It is possible to be morally pro-life and politically pro-choice at the same time.

The legality of abortion is one of the most polarized debates in America—but it doesn't have to be. People have big feelings about abortion, which is understandable. On one hand, you have people who feel that abortion is a fundamental women's rights issue, that our bodily autonomy is not something you can legislate, and that those who oppose abortion rights are trying to control women through oppressive legislation. On the other, you have folks who believe that a fetus is a human individual first and foremost, that no one has the right to terminate a human life, and that those who support abortion rights are heartless murderers.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Register-Mail

LETTER: God does not rationalize abortion as do pro-choicers

Editor, Register-Mail: We pray that the Supreme Court will soon vote pro-life in their decision regarding the Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health case which deals with the constitutionality of a 2018 Mississippi state law that banned abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. America has too many people with hardened hearts...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Life
INFORUM

Letter: Being blessed without burden

The Lord defines gratefulness. It is giving him back the first 10% of what he has graciously given us. It is in this way we can be blessed without burden. It has taken me too many years to learn this. Please learn from my mistakes. I want everyone to be...
MOORHEAD, MN
kentuckytoday.com

Speak For The Unborn strives to be ‘holistic’ pro-life ministry

LOUISVILLE, KY (BP) – Speak For The Unborn wants to train churches how to counsel women outside of abortion clinics in a “loving and winsome” way. Laurelen Müller, executive director Speak For The Unborn, sees the ministry as an extension of local churches. “Beyond anything tangible, the first and foremost...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

I don't appreciate letters being edited

While I appreciate the opportunity to express views via Letters to the Editor, it's unfortunate that the titles provided by authors are often and arbitrarily edited, resulting in a disconnect with the context of the letter. My most recent letter, published last week, was headlined "Government Inequity." My expressed concerns...
WATERLOO, IA
Mining Journal

Pro-life rally set for Marquette

MARQUETTE — Overturn Roe: Pro-Life Rally for an end to Roe v. Wade is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday a prayerful, peaceful gathering at Old Marquette City Hall (204 W. Washington St.) According to an Overturn Roe press release: “On Dec. 1st, 2021, the United States Supreme...
MARQUETTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Critical race theory isn't being taught outside of universities

Emotional danger? Critical race theory isn’t being taught outside of universities. To the editor — Many Republicans and Donald Trump fans are creating a nationwide campaign against critical race theory. They suggest that public schools and students are in emotional danger if they learn about this theory. Most critics don’t know that it is a university, Ph.D., graduate school subject. It has never been intended to be a high school subject and it is a theory. Many “right-wingers” might be surprised that it is not being taught in K-12 schools and parts of it lean toward anti-liberalism.
YAKIMA, WA
Quad Cities Onlines

Letter: A new choice

Established political parties are doing nothing to change the "status quo" in Rock Island County. Political groups and clubs are filling the vacuum left by established political parties that in my view refuse, or are incapable, of taking real action to win local and national elections. Folks, our nation is in huge trouble; everyday we see the encroachment of socialism on our lives and the destructive powers of inflation and extreme taxation on our financial security.
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
Quad Cities Onlines

Letter: A national referendum?

We the people are not being heard by our government. We have a representative government that is not working like a democracy. Our representatives are not acting according to the will of the people. For example, 80-85% of the people want more gun control. That includes both party members and...
ELECTIONS
Fauquier Times-Democrat

LETTER: Critical race theory and social engineering: Exactly who is being engineered?

Opinion piece by conservative luminary Marc Thiessen in the Washington Post, who quotes the conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute’s new study on CRT (critical race theory). Thiessen strings together a lot of scary, slippery-slope, crack-pot theories, but that’s his right. I followed his screed by reading the AEI’s research on CRT. That’s a lot of reading, and being intellectually lazy, I hate to read. I’m sorry to say I did not do any research using Facebook, Twitter or any of my friend’s blogs.
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
Washington Times

The right to life trumps women’s well-being

The U.S. Supreme Court held oral arguments on Dec. 1 on a landmark case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenges the infamous 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Mississippi’s attorney general, defending that state’s law that bans abortions after 15 weeks, argued that the states...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The Supreme Court’s pro-gun, pro-life problem

On Tuesday, four high school students — ages 14, 16 and 17 — were fatally shot in Oxford, Mich., by a 15-year-old classmate firing a 9mm pistol with 15-round magazines. Less than 24 hours later, a Supreme Court majority that seems on the verge of weakening the nation’s gun laws heard arguments in a case that could lead to tougher restrictions on abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Abilene Reporter-News

Pro-Life: The perspective of a veterinarian/legislator

Our ranching business is focused on beef heifer development and reproduction. As a veterinarian, one of my favorite jobs is early pregnancy diagnosis using ultrasound. The most amazing thing to see is the heartbeat of an unborn calf and witness the beauty of God’s creation. As I view the monitor on a steady stream of bovine females traversing the chute, sometimes cowboys and cowgirls take a quick break to gather around to witness this “beating heart” miracle.
TEXAS STATE
Quad Cities Onlines

Letter: Hostile to education

There should be no surprise about a teacher shortage. First we had "No Child Left Behind," forcing teachers to teach to a testing regime rather than educate their students according to the needs of the students. Then we had state legislation that treated teachers as avaricious individuals who had to be economically restrained and their voices muffled about working conditions and benefits. Under that legislation, police were valued higher, as they were allowed more of a voice than teachers, demoting the importance of education.
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now?

Americans have an anger problem. People rage at each other. They are angry at public officials for shutting down parts of society. Or for the opposite reason because they aren’t doing enough to curb the virus. Democrats vent their rage at Republicans. And Republicans treat Democrats not as opponents, but as enemies. Meanwhile, the American founders are being literally taken off of their pedestals in a rejection of the history they represent. And, of course, a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in early 2021, trying to disrupt that most fundamental of U.S. institutions, the peaceful transfer...
ADVOCACY
cbs2iowa.com

Gov. Reynolds joins women leaders in discussing pro-life movement

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Reynolds will be discussing pro-life movements and the role of state lawmakers in protecting life with women leaders including South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and former U.S Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley. This press conference comes days before oral arguments in the Mississippi...
DES MOINES, IA
kdmanews.com

Rep. Miller to Join D.C. Rally in Support of Pro-Life Efforts

On Wednesday, State Representative Tim Miller of Prinsburg will join a rally in Washington D.C. to support pro-life efforts in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case being heard by the U.S. Supreme Court. In 2018, Mississippi passed a law that banned abortions after the first 15 weeks of...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy