Identity thefts are up, but many people don’t act to protect themselves
By Lynn Hulsey
Springfield News Sun
5 days ago
The number of publicly reported data compromises is already higher this year than in all of 2020, but new research shows that many people who have been victims of data breaches take little or no action to protect themselves from future breaches, according to the Identify Theft Resource Center....
This Identity Theft Prevention and Awareness month, experts want you to know how you can stay cyber safe:. If you have kids or pets, experts say it's not a good idea to make their names your password. Make sure that you're checking your credit card statements monthly and are looking...
Scams are designed to either steal your money, or steal your identity in order to steal your money later. Scammers have all kinds of techniques to collect personally identifiable information (PII). Once they have it, they can effectively become you, using your identity to open accounts, file taxes, or obtain medical coverage.
If you’re in the US, file an identity theft report with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and get a personalized plan to guide you through the recovery process. In the UK, report the theft to Action Fraud — they’ll send your report to the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB), who investigate reports across the country.
The 23-year-old man is now accused of selling more than 600 fake COVID-19 vaccine cards. The man reportedly advertised the fake vaccination cards on Facebook for $75 each. He reportedly purchased the cards through a foreign online marketplace in June and then started advertising them on his social media accounts. The 23-year-old man was formally charged on Friday.
Consumers facing debt collection now have added protections under federal and state law. New nationwide rules adopted by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), that took effect in November, limit how and when debt collectors are allowed to contact consumers. These rules also require debt collectors to give consumers detailed...
Watch out who you're friending on social media, as it might be a debt collector. See: Debt-Free Future -- What To Do and Say When Debt Collectors CallFind: Expert Tips To Fix Your Credit on a Limited...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A cyberattack took the Maryland Health Department offline this weekend, officials said Sunday.
The department’s website was rerouted to the state’s flagship webpage, maryland.gov, as officials went through individual systems to determine whether any information had been stolen.
The cyberattack also took away the resources the website normally has available, including the pages inviting Marylanders to apply for Medicaid, get data on local nursing home safety and order free at-home testing for sexually transmitted infections.
The Maryland Security Operations Center is now investigating the incident. In an effort to prevent further damage, certain systems have been taken offline and other precautions have been taken, according to the Maryland Department of Health.
On Monday, the agency did not update the state’s COVID-19 metrics and referred to a “server outage.”
“Data will be updated as soon as possible,” the department said.
UPDATE (8:32 P.M. 12/6): The Maryland Department of Health said its website is now operational.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Covid-19 infection metrics on the Maryland Department of Health website have not been updated in days with a warning that “MDH is experiencing a server outage. Data will be updated as soon as possible.”
It is part of a cyberattack. Some pages have been redirected to the main state government web page while servers are offline.
Update on the cyber attack at the Maryland Department of Health •Servers will remain offline out of an abundance of caution•Data updates will resume as soon as possible⁰•No...
Identity theft is a growing problem in the U.S., with about 1 in 20 Americans falling victim to it each year. Having your identity stolen is a serious problem that can negatively affect on your financial well-being and your ability to make large purchases. As we conduct more of our lives online, it’s easier than ever for bad actors to access our information and use it to commit fraudulent acts. But with some preparation and attention, you can protect yourself from identity fraud.
MyFico is an expensive product but has extensive credit reporting features and a brilliant interface. It’s also from a well-known company. A FICO score is an industry standard, and MyFico has a professional polish that is worth the added expense, especially if you are protecting your identity from fraud abuse.
In today’s digital age, keeping your personal information personal is vital to ensuring that your assets are not put at risk. If your information is compromised, you’re vulnerable to fraud, hacking, and identity theft which can cost countless hours and significant amounts of money to correct or repair. Fortunately, for...
