BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City has seen a jump in every key COVID-19 metric in the last two weeks, according to city officials Tuesday. The numbers parallel a statewide and national spike in COVID-19 cases as the holiday season approaches. The city’s average daily case rate more than doubled in the last two weeks. According to Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa, Baltimore is averaging 97 cases per day, an increase of 58% in the last two weeks. The average positivity in the city is 1.9%, an increase of 32% over the last two weeks. Baltimore has seen a seven-day average of 106 hospitalizations, up...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO