Superfood Market Size 2021 Global Key Findings, Industry Demand, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2029

Opportunities in the flexible printed circuit board market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the flexible printed circuit board market is expected to reach $23.4 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 6%. In this market, multi-layer is expected to remain the largest technology type, and telecommunication segment is expected to remain the largest end use type. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing ADAS and vehicle safety features in automotive, and growth in consumer electronic devices and telecommunication products.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO