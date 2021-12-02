ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Freeze-Dried Food Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand For Ready-To-Eat Food In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Freeze-Dried Food Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026', gives in-depth analysis of the global Freeze-Dried Food Market, assessing the market based on its segments like product type, distribution channel, and major regions. The report tracks...

The Hollywood Reporter

Global Ad Growth Forecast for 2021, 2022 Boosted, But TV Recovery to Take Until 2023: GroupM

Global advertising in 2021 and 2022 will end up growing faster than previously expected as the rebound from the coronavirus pandemic continues, according to media investment giant GroupM’s latest forecast. But TV ad spending looks set to take until 2023, when the firm’s estimate calls for it to hit $168.6 billion, to reach and exceed the same levels as in the pre-COVID year 2019 ($167.8 billion), it predicted. After falling 3.1 percent, excluding U.S. political ads to adjust for swings between election and non-election years, to $623.0 billion in 2020, the firm now calls for global advertising to jump 22.5 percent this...
MARKETS

