Big Data Analytics in Tourism Market Is Booming Worldwide with IBM, Microsoft, Google, Amazon

houstonmirror.com
 3 days ago

Big data analytics in tourism is the information of travelers produced by themselves which helps in prescriptive, diagnostics, descriptives, and predictive data collection to be used in the tourism industry for any decision making. It improves the process in the tourism industry by analyzing the data of travelers to serve them...

www.houstonmirror.com

houstonmirror.com

E-KYC Market Demand Analysis and Projected huge Growth by 2027

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 163 pages, titled as 'Global E-KYC Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Growing Temperature Sensor Technology In Residential And Industrial Application Is Attributed To Generate Convenient Demand For Temperature Calibration Equipment Market

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Temperature Calibration Equipment Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Temperature Calibration Equipment Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Cross Domain Solutions Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Raytheon, BAE Systems, General Dynamics

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 160 pages, titled as 'Global Cross Domain Solutions Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2027' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Antivirus Software for Business Market to See Booming Growth | NortonLifeLock, McAfee, Fortinet

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Antivirus Software for Business Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Antivirus Software for Business Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Antivirus Software for Business Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

North America to Account for Largest Revenues in the Server Based Lifesciences Data Mining and Visualization Market by 2031 End

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth. The...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Workload Scheduling & Automation Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, Cisco Systems, HPE

Latest published market study on Global Workload Scheduling & Automation Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Workload Scheduling & Automation space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are ASG Technologies Group, Inc. (United States), BMC Software, Inc. (United States), CA Technologies (Broadcom Inc.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), HCL Technologies Limited (India), Hitachi Vantara Corporation (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Stonebranch Inc. (United States), VMWare Inc. (United States), BMC Software (United States), BetterCloud (United States) and CenturyLink (united States).
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | IBM, Google, Amazon

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Europe Enteral Nutrition Market Current Status and Forecast 2021E-2026F | Abbott Laboratories, Reckitt Benckiser, Nestle S.A.

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 119 pages, titled as 'Europe Enteral Nutrition Market 2020-2030 by Nutrient, Application, Category, Product Form, End User, Distribution Channel, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity' with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. Latest analysis highlights high growth emerging players and leaders by market share that are currently attracting exceptional attention.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Increasing Demand for High Performance Materials for Manufacturing of Electronics to Boost Fiberglass Fabric Market Growth: States Fact.MR

250 Pages of Market Study Conducted on the Fiberglass Fabric Market by Fact.MR, a Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Vital Insights into Key Factors and its Consequent Impact on the Demand and Sales of the Fiberglass Fabric over the Forecast Period 2021-2031. Fiberglass fabric are inorganic, nonmetallic materials,...
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Market is Gaining Momentum with key players GE, ABB, Toshiba, Eaton

The latest research on "Global Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Mobile Turnstile Market Is Set To Witness Steady Growth During 2021-2031 With Expected CAGR Of Approximately 6.4%

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Mobile Turnstile Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Mobile Turnstile Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography. The global is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

6-Panel Saliva Test Kits Segment to Account for Over 30% Revenue Share of Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market - Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Rapid Oral Fluid Screening Devices to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Cloud Email Security Software Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Barracuda Networks, Cisco Systems, Google

Cloud mail security solutions are secure e-mail platforms used to prevent phishing scams that trap clients into divulging privileged information. The platforms, hosted by the cloud e-mail security vendor, also ensure emails containing links to malicious sites or trigger malware downloads are blocked before reaching the conclusion client. Businesses utilize cloud mail security arrangements to prevent information loss and the release of benefits or credentials, and increase endpoint security by blocking malware and other web-based threats. To qualify for consideration in the Cloud Mail Security category, a product must: Provide cloud-hosted e-mail services, filter fraudulent emails & phishing scams, prevent and detect spam and other malicious email content.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Bioinformatics Software and Services Market 2021-2026: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth

The Latest Released Worldwide Bioinformatics Software and Services market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Bioinformatics Software and Services market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Bioinformatics Software and Services market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Cisco, IBM, GE Healthcare, Microsoft, SAP, Medtronic, Royal Philips, Resideo Technologies, Capsule Technologies, Stanley Healthcare, Robert Bosch GmbH, Armis, Oracle, PTC, Huawei, Siemens.
SOFTWARE
houstonmirror.com

Desire For Natural And Organic Nutraceutical Supplements Is Projected To Drive Phytoceramides Market Demand

Phytoceramides Market sizing for chemical, material and additives involves measurement of capacities, and subsequent statistical analysis thereof. We track the companies engaged in production, processing and supply of target chemical, material and additives. Once, companies / manufacturers are tracked - our team of analysts identify the production plants of tracked companies, subsequently discovering the plant capacities for Phytoceramides Market respective product. Since, not all production plants operate at hundred percent capacity, we use the regional and tier group wise benchmarking statistical technique to derive Phytoceramides Market capacity utilization coefficient.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Coffee Apps Market is Booming Worldwide with Starbucks Coffee, Nespresso, Beanhunter

Latest published market study on Global Coffee Apps Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Coffee Apps, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Starbucks Coffee (United States), Caribou Coffee (United States), Beanhunter (Australia), Nespresso (Switzerland), AeroPress Timer, VSTAPPS, KOHI LABS, Intelligentsia, Acaia and Coffitivity.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Agricultural Dyes Market to Expand Robustly in 2021 | Blue Nano, Guray Kimya, Sun Chemical

The latest research on "Global Agricultural Dyes Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
AGRICULTURE
houstonmirror.com

2021-2026: Garments and Textile Testing Market May Set an Epic Growth Story | QIMA, Bureau Veritas, UL, TÜV SÜD, Guangdong Newbest service

The Latest Released Worldwide Garments and Textile Testing market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Garments and Textile Testing market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Garments and Textile Testing market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as QIMA, Bureau Veritas, UL, TÜV SÜD, Guangdong Newbest service co., Ltd., Intertek, CMA Testing, STC Group, SGS, Asia Quality Focus, SATRA, SgT Group.
MARKETS
AFP

French concern about Chinese Alibaba cloud for Paris 2024

Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group's role as a "worldwide partner" of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games has sparked a behind-the-scenes battle to prevent it from hosting and accessing sensitive data. "There is a fight," Guillaume Poupard, director general of the National Agency for the Security of Information Systems (ANSSI) said earlier, before adding that it was "complicated". "We are battling away and explaining that for security reasons, including personal data, this is not possible," he added, declining to give more details. Alibaba, a symbol of China's success in the digital economy but now in the sights of the Chinese authorities, is one of the IOC's 13 "worldwide partners".
WORLD

