Higher Electric Vehicles Production Favoring Nano-Particle Nickel Hydroxide Market Surpass US$ 5.5 Bn by 2031

Nissan has announced plans to spend more than £13 billion on developing electric vehicles.At a news conference in Japan the car manufacturer, which has a major plant in Sunderland revealed it will develop 23 new electric models by 2030.By that time, the firm aims for half of its global output to be made up of electric vehicles.Nissan said it will spend two trillion yen, around £13.2 billion, on electric vehicles over the next five years.Chief executive Makoto Uchida said: “The role of companies to address societal needs is increasingly heightened.“With Nissan Ambition 2030, we will drive the new age...

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO