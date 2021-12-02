ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Digital Therapeutics and Wellness Market is Booming Worldwide with Proteus Digital Health, Omada Health, Welldoc

houstonmirror.com
 3 days ago

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Digital Therapeutics and Wellness Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in...

Facility Management for Health Care Market: A Compelling Long-Term Growth Story | Aramark, ISS World Services, Medxcel, Sodexo

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Facility Management for Health Care Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are ISS World Services, Mitie Group PLC, Ecolab USA, ABM, OCS Group, Jones Lang LaSalle, Aramark, Founders3 Real Estate, Medxcel, Sodexo, Vanguard Resources, Compass Group etc.
Big Data & Digital Transformation in the new Health Era

The healthcare industry has undergone many changes in the past few years with the inclusion of game-changing technology such as Big Data. The industry has outgrown the traditional medical institution model with the integration of health applications on smartphones, telemedicine, automated medicine dispensers, wearable medical gadgets, and so on. All of these inventions are monitored and managed using Big Data Analytics.
Digital health inclusion can provide healthcare for all - this is how

The COVID-19 pandemic has made clear that healthcare delivery can be provided digitally. In order to ensure access for everyone, digital healthcare delivery has to be equitable, responsible and mobile. The future of digital health lies in access and adoption. Connected care can bring assistance to the underserved and unserved.
Digital Therapeutics Market, Size, Share, Evaluation, 2021-2028

"The Global Digital Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 20.5% during the forecasting period (2021-2028)". Digital therapeutics are evidence-based therapeutics, including the program, application, or software to diagnose or treat medical conditions, including the physical, mental, and behavioral conditions. Digital Therapeutics are used independently or in concert with medications, devices, or other therapies to improve patient care and health outcomes. Digital therapeutics targets the clinical outcomes in line with the defined clinical indication and patient population using the regimented intervention. Digital therapeutics provide the patients, providers, and payers with novel therapy options for unmet medical needs.
SMB and SME NAS Market is Booming Worldwide with Western Digital, Seagate, Buffalo Technology, QNAP

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global SMB and SME NAS Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Western Digital, Seagate, Netgear, Synology, Buffalo Technology, QNAP, Dell EMC, HP, IBM, Oracle, Cisco, D-Link, Drobo, Quantum, Fujitsu, Unylogix, Hitachi Data Systems & Infortrend etc.
Technological Advancements Generating New Opportunities for Mechanical Medical Ventilators Market by 2031 End

250 Pages Mechanical Medical Ventilators Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider. According to Fact MR's recent market research, sales of Mechanical Medical Ventilators to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
Environmental Health And Safety - Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Cority, Enablon, Gensuite

The Latest research coverage on Environmental Health And Safety Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.
Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | IBM, Google, Amazon

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Artificial Intelligence for Marketing Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Digital mental health firm ieso lands $53M in Series B round

UK digital mental healthcare firm ieso, today announced a raise of $53 million (€47m) in Series B financing. The round was led by investment firm Morningside, with further new investment from Sony Innovation Fund and existing shareholders IP Group, Molten Ventures and Ananda Impact Ventures. WHAT IT DOES. ieso aims...
Web Real Time Communication Solution Market Is Booming Worldwide with Google, Avaya, Twilio, Quobis

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Web Real Time Communication Solution Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Web Real Time Communication Solution market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Best Buy spends $400M on Current Health and its digital health tech

Best Buy (NYSE: BBY) recently confirmed that it spent $400 million to acquire Current Health as it continues to offer more digital health products. Current Health (Boston and Edinburgh, Scotland) is the creator of a remote patient monitoring platform that allows physicians to monitor and connect with patients in their homes. Its platform includes an FDA-cleared wearable vital signs monitor, as well as a home hub. The hub can integrate into hundreds of other monitoring devices as well as a person’s electronic health record.
UC Davis, Amazon partner on digital health equity innovation

UC Davis Health has opened a cloud innovation center in partnership with Amazon Web Services, the not-for-profit academic health system announced Monday. UC Davis Health, a Sacramento-based health system that's part of the University of California, Davis, is the latest to join Amazon's cloud innovation program open to not-for-profit organizations, educational institutions and government agencies.
Digital Forensics Software Market Growth Forecast Worldwide | IBM ,AccessData ,FireEye

The ' Digital Forensics Software market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Digital Forensics Software derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Digital Forensics Software market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
Digital health apps in Germany - An update on the DiGA journey

Digital therapeutics, or Digital Health Applications (DiGA), are apps for the detection, monitoring, treatment, or alleviation of medical conditions. The DiGA initiative is part of the 2019 Digital Healthcare Act (DVG) that sets the legal framework for doctors to prescribe DiGAs to the 73 million citizens insured with a statutory health insurer that reimburses their use, and has been recognised as a pioneering approach globally. To classify as a DiGA, apps that are CE-marked as Class 1 and 2a low risk medical devices must have successfully passed the Fast-Track assessment process by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM). The assessment appraises an app with regards to its safety, performance, data protection, information security, medical effectiveness, interoperability, its ability to bring positive health effects and advance the healthcare system, among other things.
Expert reveals if three COVID-19 vaccine shots protect you from omicron

The former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said there’s a good chance the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will protect you from the omicron variant. Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the COVID-19 vaccine developers have “a pretty good degree of confidence” that fully vaccinated people will be protected from the new variant of the coronavirus.
Urgent Omicron News: How Mixing Johnson & Johnson can make Pfizer and Moderna More Effective

The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Booster, Administered Six Months After Two-Dose Regimen of BNT162b2, Shows Substantial Increase in Antibody and T-cell Responses. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) (the Company) today announced preliminary results from an independent study, including a subset of participants from the Janssen-sponsored COV2008 study, conducted by Dan Barouch, M.D., Ph.D., et al. of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC), which showed that a booster shot of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine (Ad26.COV2.S), administered at six months after a two-dose primary regimen of BNT162b2, increased both antibody and T-cell responses. These results demonstrate the potential benefits of heterologous boosting (mix-and-match). The article describing these results has been posted on medRxiv.
China Evergrande gets US$260m demand, warns of non-payment

BENGALURU (Dec 3): China Evergrande has got a demand under a US$260 million guarantee obligation, the company said on Friday, adding it may be unable to repay due to a liquidity crisis that has gripped China's property sector. Repayment dates under certain other agreements may be pulled forward if it...
