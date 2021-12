Keri Schmidt, President and CEO of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce has been elected by her peers to serve as the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Texas Chamber of Commerce Executives (TCCE). TCCE is the professional society of chamber of commerce executives, staff and affiliate members offering professional education, training, and operational consultation to chambers and communities across the state. In this role Schmidt will lead the board as they set policy, oversee and implement the strategic plan of the organization.

FORT BEND COUNTY, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO