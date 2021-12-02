Winter Forecast Details

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Behind a strong cold front that swept through the state on Sunday morning and afternoon, we’re expecting to see some very strong winds as we head through Sunday evening and Sunday night with some of the coldest air of the season thus far settling into the state as we head into the day on Monday. You may have put the winter gear away after the mild start to December, but we’ll need it on Monday with a cold start to the work week on tap across the state.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO