Winter Forecast Details

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain coverage increases as we approach midday. Some AM slippery areas are possible to the far NW of the city.
Rain ends, cold front moves through and clouds break.
A few flurries are possible Monday morning followed by mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures, with a high in the middle 30s.
December 5
Normal- 40
Saturday- 44
Today- 45
Sunrise- 7:04am
Today: rain develops, with a breezy high of 45
Tonight: partly cloudy, 30
Monday: a morning flurry, then mostly sunny and colder, 34
