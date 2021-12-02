ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Forecast Details

wpsdlocal6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach winter is known for something different. Just like hurricane season, all it takes is...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

hawaiinewsnow.com

It’s starting to feel a lot like winter as Hawaii sees record low temperatures

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across Hawaii are feeling extra chilly on Saturday as a cold front passes through the islands. The National Weather Service reported temperatures at 56 degrees in Honolulu, setting a new record. The lowest temperature previously reported in that area was 59 degrees in 1962. Furthermore, Honolulu...
HAWAII STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Winter arrives in central Missouri this week

Snow, cold, and wind are buzz words often thrown around surrounding winter weather. We could see all three of these occur in central Missouri this week. It won't feel like winter today. A warm front moved through central Missouri Sunday morning, which will help our temperatures jump into the middle 60s this afternoon. The clouds will also begin to clear out making for a pleasant afternoon.
MISSOURI STATE
WTVF

Storm 5 Weather Alert Ahead (12.05.21)

Today: Gusty, Iso. Showers/Storms 60% Ch. |High: 71| SE 15-20 Tonight: Strong/Severe Storms |Low: 63 | Gusty Wind. A Storm 5 Alert will go into effect for late Sunday night through Monday morning from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. This morning, will be dry with windy conditions, but afternoon a...
ENVIRONMENT
1011now.com

Monday Forecast: Grab the winter coats, it’s going to be a cold start to the week!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Behind a strong cold front that swept through the state on Sunday morning and afternoon, we’re expecting to see some very strong winds as we head through Sunday evening and Sunday night with some of the coldest air of the season thus far settling into the state as we head into the day on Monday. You may have put the winter gear away after the mild start to December, but we’ll need it on Monday with a cold start to the work week on tap across the state.
LINCOLN, NE
New York Post

Blizzard warning in effect for Hawaii, 8 inches of snow expected

A blizzard warning is in effect for Hawaii’s Big Island mountain summits, with forecasters warning that up to eight inches of snow is possible on Sunday. The warning in effect through 6 a.m. local time for the mountain region said that “travel should be restricted to emergencies only,” the National Weather Service said.
HAWAII STATE
Matt Lillywhite

Snow Is Forecast In New Hampshire This Weekend

Snow is expected to impact several states in New England over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. As you can see from the maps below, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine are forecast to receive snow this weekend:
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Followed By Colder Temps

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain coverage increases as we approach midday. Some AM slippery areas are possible to the far NW of the city. Rain ends, cold front moves through and clouds break. A few flurries are possible Monday morning followed by mostly sunny skies and cold temperatures, with a high in the middle 30s. December 5 Normal- 40 Saturday- 44 Today- 45 Sunrise- 7:04am Today: rain develops, with a breezy high of 45 Tonight: partly cloudy, 30 Monday: a morning flurry, then mostly sunny and colder, 34
CHICAGO, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Be Aware: Active Weather Tonight

A warm front is working its way across the area this afternoon with a few heavy showers and rumbles of thunder. Dew points and winds will then increase heading into this evening as the atmosphere becomes modestly destabilized. The setup is a powerful cold front attached to an occluding low...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Monday Brings Wind, Blast Of Cold Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain will end with strong winds for the Chicago area on Monday, bringing a blast of cold air. As the rain ends Sunday night, low temperatures will reach 28 degrees. Monday will be windy with a few flurries. A wind advisory is in place for most of the area from 2 a.m. until noon. Colder temperatures will arrive Monday night and continue into Tuesday but won’t last long. Temperatures will ride back into the 40s by the end of the week.
CHICAGO, IL

