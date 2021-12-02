ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Britain approves GSK-Vir antibody-based COVID-19 treatment

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Britain’s drug regulator on Thursday approved GSK and Vir Biotechnology’s antibody...

wtvbam.com

MarketWatch

Eli Lilly's COVID-19 treatment now authorized high-risk patients 'of any age'

Eli Lilly & Co. said Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for its bamlanivimab and etesevimab, taken together, to treat certain high-risk patients that are under the age of 12, even newborns. "With the FDA's decision to allow use of bamlanivimab with etesevimab in children and infants, Lilly can now offer treatment and prevention options to high-risk individuals of any age," said Daniel Skovronsky, Lilly's chief scientific and medical officer. Lilly said bamlanivimab and etesevimab taken together retains neutralization activity against the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and the drug maker is working to understand neutralization activity on the omicron variant. Lilly's stock, which fell 1.9% in afternoon trading Friday, has rallied 44.0% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19.7%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
cbs3duluth.com

Northland health officials: Antibody treatment can help combat COVID variants

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - As many questions continue to circulate around the new Omicron variant, Northland health officials said a rise in the highly effective monoclonal antibody treatment is promising. “They’re lab-made proteins that are specifically designed to target the spike protein on the COVID-19 virus,” Stephanie Nixon at...
DULUTH, MN
#Gsk#Covid 19#Britain#Uk#Reuters#Vir Biotechnology#Omicron
MedicalXpress

UK approves GSK COVID drug, appears effective against Omicron

British regulators on Thursday approved a GlaxoSmithKline drug to treat those at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms, with the manufacturer saying it appears effective against the new Omicron variant. The antibody treatment, sotrovimab, "was found to be safe and effective at reducing the risk of hospitalisation and death...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
ShareCast

GSK says its Covid-19 treatment works on Omicron

The FTSE 100 drugs company said it had tested Sotrovimab on specific individual mutations found in Omicron and that the treatment had shown activity against all variants of concern defined by the World Health Organization. GSK said it was working with Vir Technology, its partner on Sotrovimab, to confirm effectiveness...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
thesalinepost.com

HVA Paramedics Providing In-Home Monoclonal ﻿Antibody Treatment to COVID-19 Patients, Saving Hospital Space

Paramedics from Huron Valley Ambulance (HVA), in collaboration with Michigan Medicine, St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, and the Washtenaw County Health Department, have completed 1,057 infusions of monoclonal antibody (MAB) medication to high-risk patients who have contracted COVID-19 throughout Washtenaw, Livingston and Western Wayne Counties. HVA began collaborating with local health...
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
Benzinga

Vir Biotech - GSK's COVID-19 Antibody Shows Preclinical Activity Against Omicron Variant

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) have announced an update to bioRxiv, a preprint server, with preclinical data for sotrovimab, COVID-19 targeting monoclonal antibody. The data demonstrated that sotrovimab retains activity against key mutations of the new Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, including those found in the binding...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nursing Times

MHRA approves Covid-19 treatment for patients at-risk of severe disease

The UK’s medicines regulator has approved a Covid-19 treatment that has been found to cut the risk of hospitalisation and death by 79% in high-risk adults with the infection. Scientists have also said that preclinical data suggests it should work well against the latest variant of concern, Omicron, but the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

UK’s MHRA grants authorisation for GSK-Vir Biotechnology’s Covid-19 drug

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted conditional marketing authorisation for GSK and Vir Biotechnology’s investigational Covid-19 therapy, Xevudy (sotrovimab). The neutralising monoclonal antibody has been authorised to treat symptomatic mild-to-moderate Covid-19 adults and adolescents aged 12 years and above, who are at high risk of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
wtvbam.com

Merck to supply up to 1 million courses of COVID-19 pill to Canada

(Reuters) -Merck & Co said on Friday it would supply Canada with up to 1 million courses of molnupiravir, its experimental oral antiviral medicine for the treatment of COVID-19. The government of Canada has secured access to 500,000 courses in 2022, with options for up to 500,000 more, pending Health Canada’s approval, the company said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

FDA clears use of Lilly’s COVID-19 antibody therapy for kids

(Reuters) -The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized the use of Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 dual-antibody therapy in treating mild to moderate symptoms in all children, including newborns, who are at risk of severe illness. The therapy, bamlanivimab plus etesevimab, was previously authorized for children aged 12 years and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

Dutch say passengers from S.Africa have COVID despite pre-flight test

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) – Dutch health authorities said on Friday they were worried that some passengers arriving from South Africa in the past week were testing positive for COVID-19 on arrival despite having been vaccinated and testing negative before their flight departure. “It shows that the virus is spreading easily and...
WORLD
wtvbam.com

Slovakia’s COVID-19 case record inflated by system glitch

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia reported 15,278 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number in a single day since the pandemic broke out, but the Health Ministry said a technical issue inflated the number. “The reason for today’s high number of positive test results is additional data, which did not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtvbam.com

Chile says detects first case of Omicron variant of the coronavirus

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chilean health authorities reported on Saturday that they detected the first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a person who had arrived in the copper-producing South American country from Africa. The foreign patient residing in Chile arrived in the country on Nov. 25 from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC6.com

Mobile COVID-19 antibody treatment sites deployed across Massachusetts

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) – Therapeutic treatments for fighting COVID-19 are becoming more widespread across the nation and here at home. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker announced he’s deploying mobile monoclonal antibody treatment sites to cities across the state. One of those is located in Fall River at the Charlton Memorial...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wtvbam.com

Britain tightens testing for inbound travellers, adds Nigeria to red list

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain will require all inbound travellers to take a pre-departure COVID-19 test, and arrivals from Nigeria will have to quarantine in hotels to slow the spread of the Omicron variant, health minister Sajid Javid said on Saturday. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that travel restrictions are necessary...
WORLD
wtvbam.com

Senegal records first Omicron case in tourist who attended demonstration

DAKAR (Reuters) – Senegal has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in a tourist who attended a demonstration in the capital Dakar last month with about 300 people of varying nationalities, testing lab IRESSEF said on Sunday. The 58-year-old man was visiting from another West...
PUBLIC HEALTH

