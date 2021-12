The Vegas Golden Knights (12-10-0) suffered a 6-5 loss against the Anaheim Ducks (13-8-3) on Wednesday night at the Honda Center. It was a quiet first period in which the Golden Knights outshot the Ducks, 13-11. In the second, the Ducks used goals by Troy Terry and Rickard Rakell to take an early 2-0 lead. William Carrier put the Golden Knights on the board with his third goal of the season to cut the lead to 2-1. Josh Manson and Hampus Lindholm scored 3:30 apart to extend the Anaheim lead to 4-1. With 12 seconds left in the second, Zach Whitecloud scored his first career shorthanded goal for the Golden Knights to cut the lead to 4-2.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO