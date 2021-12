Snickerdoodles usually just have cinnamon, but with the addition of other warm spices like clove and cardamom, you can create a chewy soft cookie that tastes just like chai tea!. Snickerdoodles are probably German in origin, and that the name is a corruption of the German word Schneckennudel, a Palatine variety of schnecken.[1] It is also possible that the name is simply a nonsense word with no particular meaning, originating from a New England tradition of whimsical cookie names.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO