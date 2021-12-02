ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Top San Jose Officials Blast Bail Policies After Murder Suspects Released – 'A Danger To The Community'

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop San Jose officials, including Police Chief Anthony Mata,...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: San Jose Homicide Suspects Released Without Posting Bail; Cops Tweet ‘The System Has Failed’

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police officials took to social media Tuesday night, criticizing the release from jail without bail of two suspects who have been charged in a fatal South San Jose Halloween shooting. On their Twitter page, officials did not mince words. “Our homicide detectives do an exceptional job,” the post read. “Suspects Anzures and Castillo were arrested for homicide 29. The DA filed charges on both. They are no longer in jail. The criminal justice system believes they are fine out of custody without bail.” “Yes you read that correctly, two homicide suspects, charged, out of custody,” the...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose officials pledge strong response to string of retail thefts

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – South Bay officials have outlined their plan to tackle the growing number of retail thefts threatening to disrupt holiday shopping. Officials pledge a strong response to the rash of retail thefts plaguing the Bay Area. “Investigators from all over the Bay Area and all over the state have already begun […]
SAN JOSE, CA
East Bay Times

San Jose man suspected of killing roommate, setting fire to Cupertino house

A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing his roommate and setting fire to the Cupertino house where they had been living. Jimmie Leonard Hollins IV, 23, of San Jose, was taken into custody on suspicion of homicide and arson in connection with a pre-dawn fire that erupted Sept. 26 at a house in the 1000 block of Tuscany Place in Cupertino, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.
CUPERTINO, CA
SFist

San Jose Police and Mayor Decry Release of Two Homicide Suspects Without Bail; Attorney Says It's a Self-Defense Case

It's not just San Francisco where fingers are being pointed in multiple directions in the ongoing debate about criminal justice reform, accountability, and the efficacy of the justice system to combat crime. In San Jose, Mayor Sam Liccardo and members of the city's police department are calling out a judge for releasing two homicide suspects on their own recognizance, without bail, pending trial.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
