SACRAMENTO -- As the clock went under the 10-minute mark of the third quarter, a Richaun Holmes putback slam put the Kings ahead 66-52 over the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center. By the 10:58 mark of the fourth quarter, however, the Kings trailed 92-74 and lost by a final of 117-92. The Kings own the NBA's worst defensive rating in the third quarter of any NBA team (119.4) by more than five points, and once again saw a sizable lead erased by a dismal third frame.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO