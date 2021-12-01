ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Just in time for the holidays, Toys 'R' Us announces it is back

WBNS 10TV Columbus
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERGEN COUNTY, N.J. — Editor's note: The video above is from February 2021 when Toys "R" Us closed two pop-up stores. Toys "R" Us is making a brick-and-mortar comeback with a new two-story flagship store. WHP Global, the parent company of Toys "R" Us, said the 20,000 square foot store would...

www.10tv.com

