ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

If you got it, flaunt it

By Dec 1, 2021
southforktines.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past two weeks found Miss Trixie and Ol’ Dutch engaged in family duty with the two grands. There are many good things that come about as a child ages, including their ability to communicate and reason. Our wanderings often find one of the grands staying in the car...

southforktines.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Ledger

English evolution? You gotta keep up

What’s in constant flux with reinventions, additions, and deletions but in sync with methods of how we communicate? Language. And since it’s my mother tongue, I’ll focus on English. The COVID-19 pandemic has interjected new words into our face-to-face and virtual (be they Skype or Zoom) conversations. We’ve socially distanced,...
LAKELAND, FL
styleblueprint.com

The New Infused Whiskey You’ve GOT to Try

Brianna is StyleBlueprint’s Associate Editor and Staff Writer. She is an avid fan of iced coffee and spends her free time reading all things true crime. Started by a bartender, Standard Proof Whiskey Co. began as a treat for bar regulars and industry colleagues. In fact, the company’s slogan, “Born behind the bar,” speaks to its beginnings. Today, Standard Proof boasts a complete line of infused whiskeys and an impressive tasting room in Nashville’s bustling downtown. We spoke to Robert Longhurst, Standard Proof’s Creative Director, to learn more about their unique approach to the infusion process and their tasting room offerings. Plus, we’re sharing three of their delicious seasonal cocktail recipes!
NASHVILLE, TN
crestoneeagle.com

Exploring Artificial Intelligence: You gotta be kidding me!

Exploring Artificial Intelligence: You gotta be kidding me!. When writing an article for the festive edition of The Crestone Eagle, I thought it would be useful to share some thoughts on spirituality. Christmas is a time of seeing loved ones, spending time with our families and friends. It is a...
TECHNOLOGY
Portsmouth Press

You got this! #MondayMotivation Cocoa & Co.

All Portsmouth Press articles are FREE to read, but you must log-in to view this post. You can also register for free. Once logged-in, you do not need to log-in again if you click "Remember Me." December 1, 2021. Do you know if you’re in the running for 2021 Best...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funerals#Drug Abuse#Dutch
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Relationships
millburysutton.com

Views: Grist for the Mills -- Be thankful for what you've got

If 2020 was the proverbial dumpster fire, 2021 seemed like we at least put it out, or contained the blaze at least. Right? Or maybe 2020 was the backyard tire fire, and we’ve contained it to a dumpster?. I need to stop. Either way, it was hard to feel much...
MILLBURY, MA
Indy100

Woman left in stitches after discovering her adopted dog can only understand Spanish

A woman who was mystified as to why her dog wasn’t understanding her commands has finally managed to figure out why - and the reason had her in stitches. TikToker Kalee McGee (@kaleemcgee) had recently adopted her four-year-old Chihuahua called Max from a shelter meaning there was no record as to where he was before nor any background information either.
PETS
wa.gov

Dark got you down? Shine a little light with the lamp shells

We’ve slipped into that special time of year here in the Pacific Northwest, when Mother Nature and daylight savings time conspire to make us feel like we dwell in darkness (or at least rainy grayness) 24 hours a day. Let’s shed a little light on the gloom with this month’s radiant critter group: the lamp shells.
WILDLIFE
enplugged.com

Money Can’t Buy Fitness, You Gotta Earn It

It’s long been said that money can’t buy everything and most will agree if they are truly being honest throwing silliness aside. Money can’t buy you true love. Money can’t buy back your youth or bring back loved ones that have passed on. And additionally, money can’t buy fitness no matter how much you shell out of your pocket.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy