Drivers could save more than £300 on average by switching 20 days before their policy is due to end compared with on the renewal date itself, analysis has found.On average, car insurance policies are £306 cheaper if drivers switch policies 20 days before their renewal date compared with on the day their policy ends, according to comparethemarket.com.Finding a new deal on the day the policy ends costs £707 on average, the website found, compared with £401 for someone switching 20 days before.The price tends to creep up the closer the renewal date gets, with a policy typically costing £431 two...

TRAFFIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO