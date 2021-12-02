ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

S.Korea stocks end higher on strong foreign buying, chip boost

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

* For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended sharply higher for a second session on Thursday, thanks to strong buying by foreign investors and gains in chip heavyweights on expectations that semiconductor shortage issues are bottoming out.

** Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed up 45.55 points, or 1.57%, at 2,945.27, following a 2.14% gain on Wednesday.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped 1.88% and 3%, respectively. Other heavyweights LG Chem and Naver added 1.25% and 2.18% each.

** South Korea’s daily coronavirus case numbers rose to a new high on Thursday, as authorities halted quarantine exemptions for fully vaccinated inbound travellers for two weeks in a bid to fend off the Omicron variant.

** On the main board, foreigners were net buyers of 886.0 billion won ($753.91 million) worth of shares.

** “KOSPI gained on strong foreign buying and a boost in chip heavyweights, although Omicron variant cases are worrisome ... Foreign inflow was focused in semiconductor sector including Samsung Electronics,” Mirae Asset Securities’ analyst Kim Seok-hwan said.

** The won ended at 1,175.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.28% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,175.6 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,175.7.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 109.07.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.3 basis points to 1.835%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 2.195%. ($1 = 1,175.2100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Got $10,000? 5 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy to End the Year Right

Bargains can still be found, even with the stock market near an all-time high. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Is It Time To Buy the 5 Worst-Performing Blue-Chip Stocks of 2021?

Rising costs that are crimping corporate profits may not be as "transitory" as many investors believe. Several stalwart companies have also allowed competitors to creep onto their turf. Rekindled competitiveness and cost-containment measures could take years to establish. If you're already hunting for bargains to carry into the new year...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Korea#Treasury Bonds#Kospi#South Korean#Samsung Electronics#Sk Hynix#Lg Chem#Naver#Omicron#Mirae Asset Securities#1 175 6 Per Dollar
Reuters

Asia in cautious mood as Omicron spreads, U.S. CPI looms

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asian share markets got off to a cautious start on Monday as Omicron emerged in more countries and investors faced a week-long wait for key U.S. inflation figures that could settle the course of interest rates. A mixed U.S. jobs report did little to shake...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Gold holds steady as investors weigh faster Fed taper prospects

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on Monday as market participants weighed the prospect of a faster ending to pandemic-era asset purchases by the U.S. Federal Reserve after data suggested the labour market was rapidly tightening. FUNDAMENTALS. * Spot gold was little changed at $1,783.91 per ounce by...
MARKETS
Reuters

S.Korea stocks fall as Omicron spreads, U.S. inflation data in focus

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday, as Asian markets weakened with the Omicron coronavirus variant spreading to more countries and driving up investor caution ahead of U.S. inflation data. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0152 GMT, the KOSPI slipped 3.58 points, or 0.12%, to 2,964.75, set for the first decline in four sessions. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.40%, while peer SK Hynix fell 0.85%. Battery maker LG Chem and platform company Naver also dropped 0.56% and 2.49%, respectively. ** The Omicron variant emerged in more countries and has spread to about a third of U.S. states. In South Korea, there have been 24 confirmed Omicron cases in total so far. ** U.S. jobs data suggested an earlier-than-expected tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve when they meet later this month, with the focus now shifting to the consumer price report due on Friday. ** On the main board, foreigners were net sellers of 18.1 billion won ($15.29 million) worth of shares. ** The won was quoted at 1,184.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.36% lower than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,183.5, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,183.1. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.14 point to 109.00. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.1 basis points to 1.860%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.2 basis points to 2.191%. ($1 = 1,183.4300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
BUSINESS
Reuters

China property market faces more nationalisation

HONG KONG, Dec 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Evergrande, the country’s most indebted developer, has admitted it might formally default. With $10 bln in property bonds maturing in January alone, officials are under pressure to keep the sector from collapsing. The most expedient solution is to put more housing in state hands.
ECONOMY
Reuters

SoftBank shares slide 9% as portfolio upside evaporates

TOKYO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group (9984.T) shares fell as much as 9% in Monday trading in Tokyo, the seventh consecutive day of decline, as the market digested falling valuations at key portfolio companies and regulatory opposition to the sale of Arm. SoftBank shares were trading at 5,122 yen...
STOCKS
AFP

Asia markets down on Omicron, US jobs data worries

Asian markets broadly fell in morning trading Monday, tracking uncertainty over the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as well as disappointing US jobs data and the future of Chinese tech firms on Wall Street. Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday that while more information was needed, preliminary data on the severity of the Omicron Covid-19 variant are "a bit encouraging."
MARKETS
Reuters

Asia lags as U.S., Euro stock futures rally

SYDNEY, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Asian share markets lagged a bounce in U.S. and European futures on Monday, while bonds surrendered some of their recent gains and oil rallied as Saudi Arabia lifted its crude prices. November's mixed U.S. jobs report did little to shake market expectations of a more...
STOCKS
Reuters

Chinese developer Sunshine 100 defaults on $170 mln bond

SHANGHAI, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chinese developer Sunshine 100 China Holdings Ltd said on Monday it had defaulted on a $170 million dollar bond due to liquidity issues. The announcement comes days after bigger rival China Evergrande Group said there was no guarantee it would have enough funds to meet debt repayments.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australia shares flat as treasurer comments offset Omicron worries

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares were nearly flat on Monday, as treasurer Josh Frydenberg saying that the country would raise its 2022 economic growth forecast offset worries about the Omicron coronavirus variant. The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) was down 0.02% by 1148 GMT. The benchmark had gained 0.2% on...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

239K+
Followers
249K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy