S.Korea stocks end higher on strong foreign buying, chip boost

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares ended sharply higher for a second session on Thursday, thanks to strong buying by foreign investors and gains in chip heavyweights on expectations that semiconductor shortage issues are bottoming out.

** Both the won and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The KOSPI closed up 45.55 points, or 1.57%, at 2,945.27, following a 2.14% gain on Wednesday.

** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped 1.88% and 3%, respectively. Other heavyweights LG Chem and Naver added 1.25% and 2.18% each.

** South Korea’s daily coronavirus case numbers rose to a new high on Thursday, as authorities halted quarantine exemptions for fully vaccinated inbound travellers for two weeks in a bid to fend off the Omicron variant.

** On the main board, foreigners were net buyers of 886.0 billion won ($753.91 million) worth of shares.

** “KOSPI gained on strong foreign buying and a boost in chip heavyweights, although Omicron variant cases are worrisome ... Foreign inflow was focused in semiconductor sector including Samsung Electronics,” Mirae Asset Securities’ analyst Kim Seok-hwan said.

** The won ended at 1,175.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.28% higher than its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,175.6 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,175.7.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 points to 109.07.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.3 basis points to 1.835%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.4 basis points to 2.195%. ($1 = 1,175.2100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Devika Syamnath)