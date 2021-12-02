ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno Pacific returning to in-person graduation ceremonies

ABC30 Central Valley
Fresno Pacific is resuming in-person graduation ceremonies.

The university is also giving previous graduates the chance to walk.

FPU has held all of its commencements virtually the last two years.

The first in-person ceremony will be held next Saturday, December 11.

The graduations will be held at 9 am and 2 pm at the Fresno Fairgrounds.

Graduates from the Spring 2021 and 2020 classes are invited to participate.

Graduates, staff members and faculty will be required to wear a mask.

Audience members are also encouraged to do so.

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

