Fresno Pacific returning to in-person graduation ceremonies
Fresno Pacific is resuming in-person graduation ceremonies. The university is also giving previous graduates the chance to walk. FPU has held all of its commencements virtually the last two years. The first in-person ceremony will be held next Saturday, December 11. The graduations will be held at 9 am and 2 pm at the Fresno Fairgrounds. Graduates from the Spring 2021 and 2020 classes are invited to participate. Graduates, staff members and faculty will be required to wear a mask. Audience members are also encouraged to do so.
