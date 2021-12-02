Global Time-of-Flight (ToF) Sensors Industry Research Report 2021

The software industry is expected to grow rapidly in the upcoming year, driven by the remote and hybrid working environment and increased tech integration across various industries. Thus, quality stocks Oracle (ORCL) and VMware (NYSE:VMW) could deliver substantial gains. However, as the markets are extremely volatile, fundamentally weak software stocks OKTA (OKTA) and ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) are best avoided now.The software industry has been in the limelight since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to its critical role in navigating the remote and hybrid working lifestyle. Many companies have used this opportunity to expand their products and services.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO