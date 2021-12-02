Global Civil Combustible Gas Alarm Market Forecast And Growth Through COVID-19, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Key Regions Overview

Growth in the UK’s services sector eased slightly in November and industry sentiment dropped to a 12-month low amid ongoing staff shortages and supply chain pressure, according to new figures.However, the statistics also showed that the industry has continued its recovery, with firms reporting the fastest rise in new business for the past five months.The closely-watched IHS Markit CIPS UK Services PMI survey recorded a reading of 58.5 last month, dipping from 59.1 in October.A score above 50 is considered to show growth.Surveyed companies said consumer spending has not yet been affected by inflationary pressures or concerns over recent supply...

