Geminid Meteor Shower

It's a fantastic day out now but another cold front will drive through the Thanksgiving Day tomorrow bringing in a chance of showers and cooler air after it passes. Temperatures are already warmer than yesterday and we'll be even warmer on Thanksgiving before the front arrives. As for rain, it now looks like the chances will enter the forecast after the noon hour over the North Shore tomorrow but not until after 3 PM for the South Shore. Showers are still not very likely for the entire region, but it's a higher probability for rain over the North Shore. Once the chances come to New Orleans, they'll hit right when the Bills - Saints game will be in full swing. If your Thanksgiving plans have Saints Tickets in them, I'd have some rain gear with you just in case. After the front, cooler air spills in for Friday and Saturday and will be dry, but another chance of showers will re-enter the forecast by Sunday. All rain chances will be gone by the time we're all getting back to work and school next week. Have a great day and a Happy Thanksgiving!

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO