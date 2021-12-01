ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Geminid Meteor Shower

By Dec 1, 2021
southforktines.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Geminid Meteor Shower is now rated as our best shower of the year. They run from Dec. 4 to Dec. 17, with a peak on Dec. 14. The good thing about that is that the new moon is Dec. 4, so you can start looking at them while the New...

southforktines.com

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Virginia

Watch Up To 40 Meteors Per Hour In The First Meteor Shower Of 2022, Visible From Virginia

There’s a lot to look forward to in 2022, and the first meteor shower of the year should be at the top of your list. For star enthusiasts and nature lovers alike, the Quadrantid meteor shower will be an event worth viewing. Viewers who brave the early morning cold will be rewarded with up to […] The post Watch Up To 40 Meteors Per Hour In The First Meteor Shower Of 2022, Visible From Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State.
ASTRONOMY
myeasternshoremd.com

Planets, meteors and a comet

We close 2021, which was a great year for skywatchers, filled with many observing treats in our night skies, with a December filled with planets, meteors and, maybe, a bright comet. Venus will peak in maximum brightness just after sunset, and the annual Geminid meteor shower will peak Dec. 14....
ASTRONOMY
Hudson Valley Post

The Hudson Valley Will See One of the Best Meteor Showers This Month

December will bring a couple of the year's better astronomical events, as one of the best meteor showers to view will peak early next week. But first, we have another pretty cool sight to watch above us in the night sky. Astronomers say that the planets will align with the Moon a couple of nights before, offering skywatchers quite the photo op. AccuWeather says that the Moon will align almost perfectly with Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter after sunset on Friday, December 10.
ASTRONOMY
1240 WJIM

Michigan’s December Night Sky has 7 Meteor Showers and a Christmas Star

The December night sky will dazzle with 7 meteor showers, the Cold Moon, Winter Solstice, and a Christmas star. Getting outdoors during Michigan's frigid December temperatures can be a daunting task for some of us. The benefits of fresh air and getting outside are many. If you need an added incentive to bundle up and get outside, keep reading for the plentiful list of night sky events worth the cold.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteor Showers#Meteors#Geminids#Sun
cvindependent.com

December Astronomy: Venus Is the Celestial Headliner, Along With the Geminid Meteor Shower and the Start of Winter

Venus is December’s headliner. The planet is bright enough to see with the naked eye during daytime—and creates a spectacular pairing with a crescent moon. The month also offers an eye-catching lineup of three evening planets all month, with a fourth joining the party before Venus checks out in early January. A few hours of dark, moonless skies coincide with the year’s best meteor shower. An extra-bright moon, a northernmost moon and a southernmost sun all arrive in a three-day span. And we get two celestial gifts on the last day of 2021: a compact dawn gathering of an old crescent moon with a planet and its namesake star; and the Dog Star reaching its high perch in time to howl at midnight.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Denver Post

The best meteor shower of the year brings nightly views for over 2 weeks

One of the best meteor showers of the year begins this weekend, and you can catch the shooting stars at night over the next few weeks. The Geminids meteor shower begins Friday night and will be active through Dec. 17, reaching a peak in the early hours of Dec. 14. Experts say the best time of night to catch them while they’re active is at about 2 a.m., but beware the moon washing out the fainter meteors.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Skywatching Highlights for December: Don’t Miss Comet Leonard and Geminid Meteors

What’s Up for December? Your early evening highlights, a chance to catch a comet, and the annual Geminid meteors. On December 6th through the 10th, look westward following sunset for the Moon visiting Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter in turn. The Moon’s crescent fills out as it appears higher in the sky each evening over the course of the week.
ASTRONOMY
DIY Photography

The best meteor shower of 2021 is coming on December 13-14th with a second on the Winter Solstice

December is bringing with it two meteor showers. First up there’s the Geminids, which will begin on the evening of Monday, December 13th and peak later on in the evening until early morning on Tuesday. Under perfect conditions, this meteor shower can offer up to 150 meteors per hour, although the bright moon will reduce visibility a little this year dropping the number of ones you’ll actually be able to see down a little.
ASTRONOMY
WDSU

Showers Possible on Thanksgiving

It's a fantastic day out now but another cold front will drive through the Thanksgiving Day tomorrow bringing in a chance of showers and cooler air after it passes. Temperatures are already warmer than yesterday and we'll be even warmer on Thanksgiving before the front arrives. As for rain, it now looks like the chances will enter the forecast after the noon hour over the North Shore tomorrow but not until after 3 PM for the South Shore. Showers are still not very likely for the entire region, but it's a higher probability for rain over the North Shore. Once the chances come to New Orleans, they'll hit right when the Bills - Saints game will be in full swing. If your Thanksgiving plans have Saints Tickets in them, I'd have some rain gear with you just in case. After the front, cooler air spills in for Friday and Saturday and will be dry, but another chance of showers will re-enter the forecast by Sunday. All rain chances will be gone by the time we're all getting back to work and school next week. Have a great day and a Happy Thanksgiving!
NEW ORLEANS, LA
healththoroughfare.com

NASA Rover Discovers Something on Mars That Wasn’t Seen By Anybody Before

NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars back in February, and it has the goal of gathering important data from our neighboring planet. The rover is collecting samples from the Red Planet to bring them back to Earth for further analysis. According to CNET.com, Perseverance is pointing its gear towards a...
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy