ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Oilers' Leon Draisaitl: Contributes helper

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Draisaitl managed an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
oilersnation.com

Monday Mailbag – Does Leon Draisaitl get enough love?

A new week means a brand new Mailbag is here to help you get your Monday started and also to make sense of everything that’s going on with our beloved Edmonton Oilers. This week, we’re talking about Leon Draisaitl being underrated outside of Edmonton, the new guys through 17 games, and more. If you’ve got got a question you’d like to ask, email it to me at [email protected] or hit me up on Twitter at @jsbmbaggedmilk and I’ll get to you as soon as we can.
NHL
Daily Herald

Goals by McDavid, Draisaitl lead Oilers past Blackhawks 5-2

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl each had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Barrie, Kailer Yamamoto and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (13-4-0), who improved to 8-1-0 at home. Alex DeBrincat had a...
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Warren Foegele: Adds helper in win

Foegele logged an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks. Foegele set up a Ryan McLeod tally in the first period to give the Oilers a 4-0 lead. The 25-year-old Foegele has been limited to three assists in 10 games in November, and he's posted a minus-5 rating in that span. The winger has seven points, 33 hits, 23 shots on net and a minus-7 rating in 17 contests overall, exclusively in a third-line role.
NHL
NHL

Draisaitl scores 20th goal of season, Oilers defeat Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Leon Draisaitl scored his 20th goal of the season and had four points in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-3 win against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on Wednesday. Draisaitl, who had two goals and two assists, became the first NHL player to reach 20 goals in...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Evan Bouchard
Person
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Connor Mcdavid
oilersnation.com

Leon Draisaitl is on pace to have the second-best season in NHL history in terms of adjusted points

The start to Leon Draisaitl’s season has been absurd. He leads the league with 18 goals in 18 games and he’s also leading the way with 36 points. If he keeps up this pace, Draisaitl will finish the 2021-22 season with 82 goals and 164 points, something the league hasn’t seen since the high-flying days of the 1980s and early 1990s. He would also become the third player ever to break the 160-point plateau, joining Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux, and he would become the fourth player to eclipse 80 goals, joining Gretzky, Lemieux, and Brett Hull.
NHL
NHL

Draisaitl focused on bigger picture, 'here to win' for Oilers

EDMONTON -- Leon Draisaitl may be leading the NHL in goals and points for the Edmonton Oilers six weeks into the season, but the forward said he's focused instead on the bigger picture. "We're all here to win," Draisaitl said earlier this month. "Individual stats, individual awards, I've been there,...
NHL
kion546.com

Draisaitl, McDavid 4 points each as Oilers beat Coyotes 5-3

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had two goals and two assists to lead the Edmonton Oilers past the Arizona Coyotes 5-3. Draisaitl has 10 goals in his last eight games, and McDavid got right back in the scoring column after his season-long, 17-game point streak ended in a 4-1 loss Tuesday at Dallas. Draisaitl leads the NHL with 20 goals, and his second of the night at 13:08 of the third period made it 4-1. He also tops the league with 40 points. McDavid has 13 goals and ranks second with 35 points. McDavid’s empty-net goal with 28 seconds remaining clinched it after Travis Boyd and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Coyotes in the final seven minutes.
NHL
NHL

Draisaitl, McDavid 'same but different' for Oilers, analyst says

Armstrong talks top two scorers in NHL, Sharks captain Couture joins 'The Chirp with Daren Millard' podcast. Colby Armstrong is a guest on the seventh episode of the second season of "The Chirp with Daren Millard" podcast, available now on multiple iOS and Android podcast apps. Armstrong, a hockey analyst...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oilers#Helpers#German#Pim
oilersnation.com

Leon Draisaitl hits the 20-goal mark in just 19 games

It’s American Thanksgiving and Leon Draisaitl has already scored 20 goals. Last year, Draisaitl’s 20th goal came in his 40th game of the season, which featured a hat-trick in a commanding win over the Ottawa Senators. This year, it came in his 19th game of the season. In order to...
NHL
olympics.com

Leon Draisaitl: Germany's NHL history-maker and his explosive rise to the top

Leon Draisaitl isn't just Germany's greatest ever NHL player, he's one of the best ice hockey players on the planet right now. That's what many Edmonton Oilers fans and hockey writers will tell you, and it's hard to argue with them. In 2020 Draisaitl claimed the holy trinity of individual...
NHL
Yardbarker

Leon Draisaitl Laughs Off Projections Despite Incredible Start for Oilers

There is no doubt that Leon Draisaitl is doing something incredibly special as part of the Edmonton Oilers this season. Often overshadowed by the electrifying brilliance that is Connor McDavid and McDavid’s ability to pull out a highlight-reel play on any given shift, Draisaitl might have the quietest 40 points in 20 games in NHL history.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

LEON DRAISAITL LAUGHS WHEN ASKED IF HE CAN KEEP UP HIS CURRENT SCORING PACE

Leon Draisaitl of the Edmonton Oilers is currently on a tear that very few NHLers have ever matched in the league's history. In fact, his 20 goals in 19 games so far this season is second to only Wayne Gretzky in franchise history, who hit the mark in 16 games. Draisaitl now has 40 points through the first 20 games of the season, but is attempting to downplay expectations that he can continue at his current pace.
NHL
oilersnation.com

What If Draisaitl, What If?

It seems ridiculous to even mention it, but could Leon Draisaitl score 50 goals in 50 games? The odds are astronomically low, so probably not, but to even be on pace to do it at the 19-game mark is impressive. Draisaitl banged home his 19th and 20th goals of the...
NHL
FOX Sports

Draisaitl and Edmonton take on Vegas

Edmonton Oilers (14-5-0, third in the Pacific) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (12-8-0, second in the Pacific) LINE: Golden Knights -118, Oilers -102; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup with Vegas. He leads the league with 40 points, scoring 20 goals and totaling 20 assists.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Oilers' two-headed monster of McDavid and Draisaitl puts on a desert clinic

You could say, “Sure, they only beat the Arizona Coyotes.”. But we would counter with, “Yes, but they did it with the entire left side of their defence on the injury list, in the second of back-to-back games.”. Then you could say, “Ya but, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl carried...
NHL
nbcsportsedge.com

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid: The Dynamic Duo

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Hopefully Thanksgiving went well for American hockey fans as there were no...
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

OILER NOTES: Draisaitl and McDavid a sight for sore eyes in Arizona

Alain Tourigny is a hockey coach first, but a close-second fan. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. So, while Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid beat up his Arizona Coyotes with eight points Wednesday, the former Canadian world junior team boss had to admit he’s drawn to their brilliance. And probably wishing he had one of them on his team, too, but he doesn’t have anybody in their constellation.
NHL
CBS Sports

Oilers' Tyson Barrie: Dishes another helper

Barrie produced an assist and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights. Barrie set up a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tally to open the scoring at 17:50 of the first period. The 30-year-old Barrie has three helpers in his last two games -- he's taking on a larger scoring role with the Oilers' blue line depleted by injuries. The Canadian defenseman has 12 points, 42 shots on net, 21 blocks and a minus-3 rating in 20 appearances.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Oilers' Zack Kassian: Provides helper in Saturday's win

Kassian produced an assist and added four hits in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights. Kassian was the only member of the Oilers' top line to produce a point Saturday, and that's not a typo. The 30-year-old set up Zach Hyman on a breakaway for the Oilers' second tally of the game. Kassian has enjoyed his turn on the top with four points in his last two contests. The heavy-hitting winger has nine points, 51 hits, 27 PIM, 18 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 16 appearances overall. As long as he's sharing ice with Connor McDavid, Kassian should carry some depth value in fantasy.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy