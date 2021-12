Kassian scored a goal on five shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Coyotes. Kassian was surprisingly bumped up to the top line Wednesday, and the move paid off immediately. He set up a goal each by Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, who also had the assists on the tough winger's second-period tally. Kassian is up to four goals, four assists, 17 shots on net, 47 hits, 27 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 15 outings. It's unclear how long he'll stay on the top line -- Jesse Puljujarvi has typically played on McDavid's right wing, and he's likely better suited to a scoring-line role than Kassian.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO