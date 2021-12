"It's an unknown right now." Head Coach Nick Sirianni is a straight shooter, so when he says that on a Friday afternoon roughly 48 1/2 hours before the Eagles kick off their Week 13 game at the New York Jets, you understand that it's an honest assessment of the team's quarterback picture. Starter Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained ankle late in Sunday's game at the Giants and, while he finished the game and then on Wednesday proclaimed himself ready to go for the Jets, the Eagles' medical team is tapping the breaks here.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO