Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara insists he “100 per cent” made the right choice moving to Anfield and is fully committed to the club despite being linked with a return to BarcelonaReports in Spain have claimed the Catalans’ new coach Xavi wants to bring his former team-mate back to the Nou CampThiago has had a difficult start to his first 18 months in England after contracting Covid-19 shortly after arriving and then being ruled out for almost three months with a knee injury sustained in his first Merseyside derby.A calf problem has only just seen him return from another two-month absence...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO