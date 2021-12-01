ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Susan Arnold to replace Bob Iger as Chairman Of The Board Of The Walt Disney Company

By WDWMAGIC Staff
wdwmagic.com
 6 days ago

The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors announced that it has elected Susan E. Arnold as Chairman of the Board, effective December 31, 2021. 64 year-old Ms. Arnold, a 14-year member of the Disney Board who has served as its independent Lead Director since 2018, will succeed Robert A. Iger as...

www.wdwmagic.com

Comments / 0

Related
allears.net

NEWS: Walt Disney Company Announces New Chief Communications Officer

A lot has changed at the Walt Disney Company over the past year or so in regards to staffing. Back in February of 2020, Bob Iger stepped down as CEO with Bob Chapek taking over the role and, soon after two top Disney executives announced that they would be departing at the end of 2021. And, now Disney has announced who will be taking over their roles.
BUSINESS
WDW News Today

Geoff Morrell to Replace Zenia Mucha and Alan Braverman as Chief Communications Officer at The Walt Disney Company

According to Variety, Geoff Morrell will be replacing Zenia Mucha as the chief communications officer for The Walt Disney Company. Morrell will also reportedly take over government relations, which is part of Alan Braverman’s duties as chief counsel and senior executive vice president. Both Mucha and Braverman are stepping down...
BUSINESS
wdwmagic.com

Bob Iger shares a farewell message with Disney employees and Cast Members

Bob Iger will leave the Walt Disney Company at the end of the year after a near 50 year-long career, and just ahead of his departure, Bob has shared a farewell message with employees and Cast Members. In the message, Bob emphasizes the important of creativity, "My one lasting appeal...
BUSINESS
disneydining.com

‘It truly has been the ‘Ride of a Lifetime’: Disney’s Bob Iger pens a farewell letter ahead of his December departure

He’s been described as a real class act, an innovator, a master problem-solver, a visionary, and an all-around nice guy. The Walt Disney Company enjoyed his leadership for more than 15 years as the company’s Chief Executive Officer, and it enjoyed nearly two bonus years with him serving in the capacity of Chairman of the Board for Disney.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Walt Disney
Inside the Magic

Disney Officially Finds New Replacement For Former CEO Bob Iger

Susan Arnold is announced to replace former Walt Disney Company CEO and current chairman of the board Bob Iger. After serving 14 years as a member of the board for the Walt Disney Company, Arnold will be taking on the role of chairman of the board, finalizing Iger’s decades-long career at the company, which will end at the end of December. Before coming to the Walt Disney Company, Arnold represented the Carlyle Group, Procter & Gamble, and served as board member for the Mcdonald’s Corp.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger Interested in Buying the NBA’s Phoenix Suns

Former CEO of the Walt Disney Company Bob Iger is reportedly interested in buying the Phoenix Suns. The team’s current majority owner, Robert Sarver, is under investigation by the NBA for allegations of racism and misogyny creating a “toxic” environment. Sarver owns about 35% of the team, while Jahm Najafi is the top minority owner.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Disney Board#The Carlyle Group
Theme Park Insider

Weis Out as President at Walt Disney Imagineering; Bouza Replacing

December 1, 2021, 12:10 PM · Walt Disney Imagineering President Bob Weis has announced that he is stepping down from his position leading Disney's theme park design division. Barbara Bouza, who was named WDI's President, Business Operations, Design & Delivery in June 2020, will replace Weis as President of WDI.
ORLANDO, FL
Street.Com

Disney Names New Chairman Amid Iger Departure

Susan Arnold, who served as an executive for Procter & Gamble and the Carlyle Group investment firm, will serve as chairman as Walt Disney Co.’s board of directors. She will replace Bob Iger when he steps down on Dec. 31. He began his tenure as CEO in 2005, but did...
BUSINESS
disneydining.com

Walt Disney Imagineering Gets New Leadership as Bob Weis Steps Down

Over the past few years, a lot of big changes have happened at the Walt Disney Company. Longtime CEO Bob Iger stepped down and was replaced by Bob Chapek — a move that has received mixed reviews. A number of other seasoned employees have also either left, retired, or found new positions within other companies. Most recently, Disney announced that it would be moving a large amount Imagineers to Lake Nona, Florida, which caused many to announce that they would not be moving with the company, including well-known Imagineer Kevin Lively.
BUSINESS
wdwmagic.com

Barbara Bouza is the new president of Walt Disney Imagineering with Disney veteran Bob Weis moving to an ambassador role

Walt Disney Imagineering has a new leader, which sees Disney veteran Bob Weis step down to be replaced by Disney newcomer Barbara Bouza. Barbara joined WDI in June 2020. Before that, she was co-managing director, principal, of Gensler Los Angeles where she brought strategic design management to clients including Netflix, and JPL/NASA. Barbara holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and studied in the Graduate Diploma Program at the Architectural Association in London.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Deadline

Brian Grazer & Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment Launches Audio Division, Strikes Podcast Deal With iHeartMedia

Imagine Entertainment is launching a podcast division and has struck a deal with iHeartMedia. Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s production company will develop and co-produce a slate of unscripted podcasts as part of the partnership. The deal will see six new series launched over the next two years, distributed via the iHeartPodcast Network. Imagine Audio will be oversee by Imagine’s Chief Strategy Officer, Justin Wilkes and led by producer Kara Welker, who has exec produced comedy specials such as Patton Oswalt: Annihilation and Pete Holmes: Faces and Sounds. Summer Sagansky has also joined the division as a Creative Executive. It is the latest exclusive podcast deal for iHeartMedia, which has recently partnered with the likes of Bloomberg, the NBA and the NFL for original audio series. iHeartPodcast Network currently has more than 750 original podcasts. Wilkes said that audio is a “fantastic incubator” for IP development and the company will create podcasts as well as “fully immersive experiences” that will extend into TV, film, live events, tour and merchandise.
NFL
wdwmagic.com

'Disney Movie Magic and 'Wonderful World of Animation' projection shows at Disney's Hollywood Studios return to the schedule

The "Disney Movie Magic"and "Wonderful World of Animation" projection shows have both returned to the schedule at Disney's Hollywood Studios. There was some confusion yesterday, as both shows disappeared from the entertainment schedule. However, both shows were shown last night, and both are now back on the schedule for today. "Disney Movie Magic" begins at 8:40pm, with "Wonderful World of Animation" following at 9pm.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS CEO: Streaming Revenue Crosses $5B Annual Run Rate

ViacomCBS had its best month of subscriber growth ever for its Paramount+ and Showtime streaming services in November, president and CEO Bob Bakish told Wall Street on Tuesday, also touting its growing total streaming revenue and film slate for 2022. Speaking during the virtual UBS Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, he said that “November was our best month ever” for Paramount+, which is “having a big quarter,” but later also touted Showtime for achieving the same feat. The company had previously said that Paramount+ had its strongest weekly growth ever by adding more than 1 million subscribers during the week of...
BUSINESS
wdwmagic.com

Disney World's Splash Mountain closing in January 2022 for refurbishment

Walt Disney World's Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be closing for routine refurbishment early in 2022. The closure begins January 10 through February 10, with a reopening to guests planned for February 11 2022. View all current and upcoming Walt Disney World refurbishments. This closure is for routine maintenance,...
TRAVEL
Deadline

Endemol Shine North America & ‘LFG’ Producer Everywoman Studios Team To Bolster Female Creators In Unscripted Space

Endemol Shine North America has teamed up with Everywoman Studios, the company behind HBO Max doc LFG, to expand a program to help female unscripted creators. The Lego Masters producer has signed up to join Abby Greensfelder’s company to expand Realscreen’s Propelle Program, which looks to support the careers of up-and-coming women creators by pairing them with industry leaders. The scheme was initially launched last year by Greensfelder and Realscreen and Endemol Shine’s involvement will now see them double the number of creators it mentors and give out an additional Accelerator Award for unscripted formats. The format program will select three projects, and...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy