Monster Rancher Hosts First Gaming Tournament Outside Japan

A Cinematic Quest Guide to Help Players Prepare for Warframe’s Biggest Expansion Yet. We are just two weeks away from Warframe’s biggest and most anticipated cinematic expansion, The New War, arriving on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S on December 15. Our next Quest is the latest chapter of a storyline that has spanned several years in the making. This climactic event will deliver all the twists our players have come to expect from us and answers some big questions players have been asking over the years. There might even be a few new questions presented to players, teasing a bit of where we may take the story of Warframe next year. For new and returning players who are trying to catch-up before The New War launches, we’ve developed a quick guide to help assist in your efforts of preparing for the action ahead.

