ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Argos Xbox Series X Stock Drops With Smyth’s PS5 Replenishment

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext-generation gamers have been told that two stock drops are happening this week related to Xbox Series X and PS5. According to Stock Checker UK on Twitter, Argos staged an Xbox Series X stock drop this week and the page is still live at the time of writing. This...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Walmart+ members can buy PS5 and Xbox Series X at 9 a.m. PST

The XBox Series X and both versions of the Playstation 5 will go on sale at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST Monday, but there’s a catch: You have to be a Walmart+ member to take advantage of the deal. If you’ve been chasing these coveted consoles since their release last year, this deal is a bit of a no brainer, but it’s worth explaining how Walmart+ works anyway.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Walmart’s PS5 and Xbox Series X restock is now live for Plus subscribers (update: sold out)

Update November 222th, 6:50PM ET: Walmart has sold out. We’ll be sure to keep you updated when we hear of another round of free or paywalled restocks. Walmart kicked off its Black Friday deals with a bang, granting Walmart Plus subscribers early access to a big console restock. Paid members can now have a go at snagging a PlayStation 5 (both the $499.99 disc-based version and $399.99 digital version are available) or the $499.99 Xbox Series X console.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

GameStop Already Attracting Campers for PS5 & Xbox Series X Thanksgiving Restock

Some determined campers are already waiting outside GameStop stores for the Thanksgiving PS5 and Xbox Series X restock. Console scarcity is sadly still prevalent during this Holiday season. Thus, many gamers are doing everything at reach to get a console during Thanksgiving and Black Friday. In response to this demand,...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Playstation Plus#Stock Checker#Ps5 Stock Uk#Smyths Toys#Ultra#Digital Edition#Playstati
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Farming Simulator 22 Money Cheat: Get unlimited cash on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Everything costs money in Farming Simulator 22, and some players might not want to put in the work to earn it. For those who want a shortcut to riches, there is a money cheat for Farming Simulator 22, but it’s platform-specific. Getting unlimited cash on PC is easier, but there’s also a glitch that gives PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S players infinite money as well.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

AO World issues PS5 and Xbox Series X and S shortage warning for this Christmas

Online electricals retailer AO World has issued a stock shortage warning for this Christmas, pointing to a lack of availability of electrical products such as the new consoles. Coronavirus disruption and a shortage of delivery drivers has sparked a £10m loss between April and September AO World, which predicts things...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The Xbox Series S is in stock at Walmart as great Series X alternative

Correction: This story previously stated the Xbox Series S retailed for $403, which is incorrect. We have altered the story accordingly. Walmart has fired the starting gun for its Black Friday deals, with huge savings through its Deals for Days sales. November 26 is when the rest of the Black...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Trademarks
vgchartz.com

PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 53 - Sales

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Riders Republic is only $25 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in steep Black Friday deal

Riders Republic is Ubisoft's latest sports game involving mountain biking, sking, snowboarding and wingsuit flying. Only just launching last month, this game received praise for its arcadey approach to extreme sports that allows the player to tackle joyous activities with other players throughout its open world. Right now, you can...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Surprise PlayStation 5 update is a PS5 download for a free PS4 game

Another popular PS4 game got the big PS5 upgrade treatment this week, adding a new title to its next-gen library. It’s been a busy week for Dauntless, with developers Phoenix Labs launching a brand new update that adds content and brings the game natively to next-gen consoles. So even if...
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

The Witcher 3 PS5 and Xbox Series X/S version: Release date, upgrades & DLC

Ever since the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S launched in 2020, players have been clamoring for an upgraded version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Here’s everything we know about the next-gen port, from the release date to its DLC. When CD Projekt Red launched The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt...
FIFA
gamingintel.com

GameStop PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch Black Friday Bundles Revealed

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming PS5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch bundles expected from GameStop Black Friday event. GameStop is undoubtedly trying to make their customers happy this Thanksgiving and Black Friday Season. Lackluster restocks plagued this year as console demand remains high. Retailers...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

World of Warcraft Complete Edition: Coming to Xbox Series X and PS5?

Blizzard has launched many games on console but has always been hesitant when it comes to the World of Warcraft series. When asked about its absence, Blizzard has always focused on the game’s core audience and avoiding fragmentation across platforms. There have also been challenges when it comes to the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Big Battlefield 2042 Update Revealed for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Developers DICE promise that a new Battlefield 2042 update will be released this week that will help rebalance the game. Current gameplay issues are looked at and the BF team tries to fix the worst issues first. The good news is that three Battlefield 2042 updates will be released before...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Far Cry 6 Black Friday deal brings $20 discount for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Gamers who are fans of Ubisoft’s first-person shooter franchise Far Cry shouldn’t miss this Far Cry 6 Black Friday deal that is part of Best Buy’s Black Friday gaming deals for this year. The best Black Friday deals in gaming will let you invest in new consoles and accessories, as well as expand your library of games. Any collection will benefit from the addition of Far Cry 6, which you can purchase from Best Buy with a $20 discount to bring the action game’s price down to just $40 from its original price of $60.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

GameStop: PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch consoles in stock on Thanksgiving

If you’re hoping to get a PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch this holiday season or “Black Friday” (which is now basically the entirety of November), you may have to skip Thanksgiving dinner. While many retailers have opted to stay closed on Thanksgiving to give their workers time to spend with their families or loved ones, GameStop will open its doors during prime feasting hours.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy