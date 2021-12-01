EPCOT's Space 220 lounge now accepting reservations

Imagineer Zach Riddley has shared some close-up photos of the latest piece of theming to be installed on the 'Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind' building at EPCOT. In a post on Instagram, Zach said, "Today, the first sign of Xandar’s arrival to EPCOT appeared at the Wonders of Xandar pavilion. Xandar and the Nova Corps are coming to EPCOT to share their culture and technology and this star is frequently used by them in everything from their architecture, spaceships, uniforms and more. This very unique color shifting material gives a dynamic quality to the main facade of the pavilion and represents another iconic milestone as our team continues toward a Summer 2022 launch of this new centerpiece of our EPCOT transformation."

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO