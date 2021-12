New York City's waterfront has gone through many dynamic changes and has evolved from Pier 54, to what it is today - the beautiful "Little Island." NYC’s first Floating Park, called the ‘Little Island’ officially opened this year on Friday, May 21, 2021 after five years of construction! It is a $260 million gift to the city from billionaire Barry Diller and designed by Thomas Heatherwick of Heatherwick Studio, who also designed the Hudson Yards Vessel.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO