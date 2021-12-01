ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major concrete work is underway at Disney's BoardWalk Inn

wdwmagic.com
 6 days ago

Construction crews are working on a significant concrete project at Disney's...

www.wdwmagic.com

Comments / 0

wdwmagic.com

New main entrance holiday decor at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort

The new porte-cochère arrival area at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort has updated holiday decor this year. The main entrance is decorated with garland and wreaths, with ornaments following the look of the area's theme. Scroll down for a look at more of the new Polynesian Resort holiday decorations.
wdwmagic.com

Mobile Checkout expanding to more shopping locations at Walt Disney World

Disney is expanding its Mobile Checkout service to more Walt Disney World retail locations. Joining Creations Shop at EPCOT and World of Disney at Disney Springs is the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. The service will also be coming soon to Mickey's of Hollywood at Disney's Hollywood Studios and Island Mercantile...
wdwmagic.com

TRON Lightcycle Run construction update from Magic Kingdom

Construction has resumed at TRON Lightcyle Run in the Magic Kingdom after almost two months of very little activity. The entrance ramp is now clearly visible, which will take guests up over the railroad tracks and into the ride itself. This concept art shows how the entrance ramp will look...
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Makes Major Change to Accessibility Program

One of the best things about visiting the Disney Parks around the globe is that a lot of the areas in which Guests are able to explore are accessible to many. At Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, we recently saw the Disability Access Service (DAS) program become even easier! Now, Guests can just log in to their My Disney Experience app when they get into a Park, and on the app, they can select a return time for the ride of their choice, as long as it is available. Prior to this change, Guests would have to approach the attraction they wanted to ride, or a Guest Experience Cast Member to get a return time. This change makes the experience a lot more similar to Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane.
wdwmagic.com

Nighttime entertainment falls off the schedule at Disney's Hollywood Studios

The "Disney Movie Magic"and "Wonderful World of Animation" projection shows have both fallen off the schedule at Disney's Hollywood Studios beginning today. "Disney Movie Magic" returned to the park on November 7 2021, and "Wonderful World of Animation" returned on August 2 2021. It isn't clear if the shows are...
wdwmagic.com

EPCOT's Space 220 lounge now accepting reservations

The recently opened Space 220 at EPCOT is now taking reservations for its lounge. The lounge offers the complete Space 220 experience, including the ascent into space, and the views of Earth from 220 miles above. Menu items include short rib sliders, chicken on waffles, New England lobster roll, and...
wdwmagic.com

New World Showcase promenade kiosk coming to EPCOT's France pavilion

A new wine kiosk is coming to the France pavilion at EPCOT along the World Showcase promenade. A row of bushes is blocking off a small area that was previously home to the crape and wine kiosks that closed alongside the opening of La Creperie in Remy's Ratatouille Adventure courtyard.
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
wdwmagic.com

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure added to the Extended Evening Hours line-up at EPCOT

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure has just been added to the Walt Disney World Extended Evening Hours attraction line-up for guests staying at participating Disney Resort hotels. View the current Extended Evening Hours dates. So far only Magic Kingdom and EPCOT are taking part in the Extended Evening Hours. During the extended...
thekingdominsider.com

‘Project EXO’ in the Works at Disney!

Remember how at the beginning of this year we shared with all you Insiders “Project Kiwi” that Disney was working on? Walt Disney Imagineering had introduced the project they had been diligently working on where they created a walking life-size Groot and it completely blew everyone away. Well this year at Destination D23, Josh D’Amaro and Imagineers introduced another similar project they are working on.
wdwmagic.com

Walt Disney World Monorail system facing extended closure today

UPDATE: 5:30pm - The Express and Resort beam has reopened. The Walt Disney World monorail has been down for most of today due to technical difficulties on the Express and Resort beam. The beam switch between Disney's Contemporary Resort and Magic Kingdom is stuck in a mid-way position. The switch...
wdwmagic.com

Construction update from 'Journey of Water Inspired by Moana' at EPCOT

Construction is continuing in World Nature at EPCOT on building the new 'Journey of Water Inspired by Moana' - expected to open in 2022. There still isn't much to see, with work still progressing on infrastructure and foundations. This is the view from ground level, with mostly piles of dirt...
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Tour a 1-Bedroom Villa at Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Ah, the Atlantic Coast seashore. Quaint seaside towns with unique shops and tasty food options lining a boardwalk next to the beach. Disney’s BoardWalk Villas recreates the fun of these beach towns on Walt Disney World Resort property. Put down that saltwater taffy and hop off the surrey as we...
Inside the Magic

Disney Park Makes Major Progress on Fantasyland Overhaul

The Disney Parks are always finding new ways to innovate their theme parks so that Guests can always see Disney with their best foot forward. At times, this could mean expanding a Park, or even a simple refurbishment to ensure that things are not looking worn out can go a long way.
