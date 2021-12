The Desert Caballeros Western Museum has served Wickenburg for over half a century, offering Western art and history education through free field trips for youth 17 and under, free admission for active military and a guest, artist demonstrations, author lectures, first-class exhibitions, and low-cost admissions. Recently, fourth and fifth grade students from Aguila Elementary School came for a field trip. When one Yaqui child saw the museum’s new painting, Yaqui Deer Dancer by John Nieto, he exclaimed “We do that dance; those are my people!” During the summer, DCWM had an educational lecture on desert wildlife and safety from the Phoenix Herpetological Society with reptiles onsite and beneficial information on the many reptiles that live in our area. A presentation on the Vanishing Trading Posts was another enjoyable event helping to explain the rich, Arizona history of cross-cultural exchange.

WICKENBURG, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO