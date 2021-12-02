Why Wonder Woman 1984 Was A Critical And Commerical Failure

Plenty of fans are ready to see the X-Men come to the big screen or possibly even to Disny+, but when that’s going to happen is kind of hard to say since Disney is telling people that it will happen, just not when. But it would be nice this time around if more mutants had the chance to shine than has happened in the past since to be fair, the X-Men movies really only focused on a few characters when the truth is that there are a lot of mutants that have been involved with the X-Men or been a part of the team over the years. There are definitely favorites that people would like to see, but there’s also the hope that the MCU will focus on other storylines and widen the scope when it comes to the X-Men since there are a lot of interesting characters that have come from this idea over the past few decades that they’ve existed in Marvel. If the Mouse House could shift the lens over to a few other heroes that would be awesome. Here are a few mutants that the MCU could hopefully consider when the X-Men get started.

COMICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO