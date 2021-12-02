How Chilly’s Feel-Good Marketing Aims to Make Sustainability Accessible to All

If you have ever hit the speed bag, gone for a long run, or really committed to your HIIT workout, you know how the bacteria released from sweat can build up, and the smell can transfer to your clothes. And quite frankly, sometimes those odors don’t always completely go away after washing. “Body soils, like oils and skin flakes, break down over time to form small, stinky molecules, says Jessica Zinna, Ph.D., Tide Senior Scientist. “The water used in everyone’s washing machines contains metals and other minerals, and those metals and minerals combine with body soils to produce a mixture...
Comments / 0