County could see millions through opioid settlement

Crawford County may be awarded more than $4.6 million through the next 18 years as part of the national opioid litigation settlement.

At Wednesday's work session, county commissioners said they are prepared to act next week on formally joining the settlement through Pennsylvania.

In July, the attorneys general in 10 states — including Pennsylvania and Ohio — said a $26 billion settlement had been reached with four companies: Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen, the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors; and Johnson & Johnson, which manufactured and marketed opioids.

Under the settlement, the three distributors collectively will pay up to $21 billion over 18 years while Johnson & Johnson will pay up to $5 billion over nine years with up to $3.7 billion paid during the first three years.

Among its uses, the money may be used for Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs to reverse opioid overdoses; opioid treatment, misuse prevention and recovery programs; training for health care providers on responsible opioid prescribing; training for first responders on dealing with fentanyl and other drugs; and various public education programs.

The maximum possible funding Pennsylvania could receive is a little more than $1 billion over 18 years, assuming full participation by the state's 67 counties and eligible municipalities (those with a population of 10,000 or more).

Under the settlement, counties would directly receive 70 percent of Pennsylvania's funds by a guaranteed formula; 15 percent would go to those counties pursuing their own lawsuits against the four firms; and 15 percent would go toward statewide programs.

Based on a $700 million county share statewide, Crawford County would receive an estimated $4,667,708 spread out over 18 years as part of the settlement, Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn Jr. said. Participating counties would receive no less than $1 million.

The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania anticipates the distribution of funds beginning sometime in 2022, Weiderspahn said. Weiderspahn serves as the county's representative to the association.

Estimated funding over 18 years for surrounding counties would be: Erie, $14,267,466; Mercer, $6,476,359; Venango, $2,337,332; and Warren, $1,000,000.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.