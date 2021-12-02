ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Stakes For Outgoing Honduras President Hernandez

By Moises AVILA
 3 days ago
Juan Orlando Hernandez faces an uncertain future when his scandal-marred reign as Honduras president ends in January, along with the immunity from prosecution that the position gave him. His National Party (PN) presidential candidate Nasry Asfuera has conceded defeat to leftist Xiomara Castro, who will be sworn in as...

KRGV

New president in Honduras brings hope to migrants for a safe return home

With hundreds of thousands of Hondurans detained at the border this year alone, many are wondering if the election of Honduras’ first female president - Xiomara Castro - will impact immigration. In the last 12 months, nearly 330,000 Hondurans have been apprehended trying to cross into the U.S. Its estimated...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Incoming Honduras president signals U-turn on initiating China ties

TEGUCIGALPA, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The government of incoming Honduran president Xiomara Castro does not plan to establish diplomatic ties with China as it prioritizes U.S. relations, a high-ranking ally of Castro said on Thursday, signaling a reversal of her pre-election stance. Before Sunday's presidential election, which Castro appears to...
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Honduras president congratulates leftist successor

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has congratulated Xiomara Castro, who will become the first woman to govern the country, on her electoral victory. With over half of the votes counted, the National Electoral Council put Castro in first place against Nasry Asfura, the candidate of the ruling right-wing National Party. "The results reflect that Mrs. Xiomara Castro won the elections. I want to congratulate her for her electoral triumph," said Hernandez in a message broadcast to the nation on Wednesday. "I congratulate the Honduran people for the massive turnout in the elections... democracy has been strengthened. It has been an example for the world."
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Mexico, US announce plan for aid to Central America

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico announced a joint plan with the United States Wednesday to send development and agricultural aid to Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, to stem the wave of migration from those Central American countries. Mexico had long sought a U.S. commitment to fund President Andrés Manuel López...
U.S. POLITICS
Axios

Honduras elects first female president

Former Honduras first lady Xiomara Castro is set to become the country's first female president, after the ruling party conceded defeat in the country's elections on Tuesday night, per AP. Why it matters: The democratic socialist and her Libre Party have broken a 12-year run for the conservative National Party,...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Tough Road Ahead For Honduras's 'First Woman President'

Once Xiomara Castro's expected election victory is confirmed, making her Honduras's first woman president, she will immediately face a daunting panorama of challenges. With more than half of the votes counted, experts say Castro's 20 percentage point lead is "irreversible." Here AFP looks at the toughest obstacles Castro is likely...
POLITICS
AFP

Former first lady set to become Honduras's first woman president

Leftist former first lady Xiomara Castro appeared set to become the first woman president of Honduras after taking a commanding lead over the ruling party candidate, partial election results showed on Monday. With just over half of votes counted, the opposition leader had taken more than 53 percent with a lead of almost 20 percentage points over the conservative National Party's Nasry Asfura, according to a National Electoral Council (CNE) live count. Castro, whose husband Manuel Zelaya was deposed from the presidency in a coup in 2009, claimed victory late on Sunday, even as the CNE said no result will be announced until the last vote is counted. "Good night, we've won," Castro told supporters, promising to lead "a reconciliation government" in a country wracked by violent crime, drug trafficking, rampant corruption and large-scale migration to the United States.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Gazette

Honduras set for first female president as leftist Castro heads for victory

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) -Honduran presidential candidate Xiomara Castro was headed for a landslide win as presidential election results rolled in on Monday, and looked set to put the left back in power 12 years after her husband was ousted in a coup. Castro https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/sundays-election-xiomara-castro-could-end-two-party-rule-honduras-2021-11-25, who would be the Central American nation's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wkzo.com

Rivals for Honduras presidency hold final rallies before vote eyed by Taiwan, China

TEGUCIGALPA(Reuters) – The top two contenders to be the next president of Honduras held boisterous final rallies over the weekend, one week ahead of an election that could end diplomatic support for Taiwan in the Central American country if the leftist candidate wins. Should poll leader Xiomara Castro, of the...
WORLD
The Independent

Voters protest disqualification of Venezuelan candidate

About 500 supporters of a Venezuelan gubernatorial opposition candidate who was retroactively disqualified as the vote count showed him ahead in the home state of the late President Hugo Chávez protested Saturday against a decision that has become emblematic of what opponents say are unfair election conditions.Under a heavy military and police presence, supporters of Freddy Superlano decried the decision of Venezuela’s highest court to schedule a new gubernatorial election in January, saying they are being robbed of the punishment vote they exercised against the ruling party’s candidate. They vowed to keep any pro-government candidate out of the governor’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

AP EXCLUSIVE: Afghan judges in Brazil still fear the Taliban

A female judge, Muska, was hiding with her family from newly empowered Taliban militants in Afghanistan when an apparent reading mistake 7,000 miles away helped to drastically change her life. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro opened his nation’s doors to potential refugees from the Asian nation during remarks at the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 21.“We will grant humanitarian visas for Afghan Christians, women, children and judges,” he read on the teleprompter — apparently mispronouncing the final word, which was “jovens” — youngsters — in his printed speech as “juizes,” or judges.Error or not, his government fulfilled that offer.Muska...
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

Russia Has Deployed Its First Terminator Tanks

Russia has deployed its first regular unit of Terminator combat support tanks. The first Terminator company – equipped with nine BMPT-72s – was assigned to the 90th Guards Tank Division, which is stationed in the Sverdlovsk and Chelyabinsk areas of the Urals region in Central Russia, according to Russian news agency TASS.
MILITARY
