CAZ080-060000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,. .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Patchy. fog early this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast. winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and. afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO