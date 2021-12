We are excited to update you on the work that the Strategic Planning Team (SPT) has accomplished. As you may remember, our last Strategic Plan was extended through 2021 due to the pandemic. We took this time as an opportunity to craft a plan that responds to our current environment and our students’ needs. A group of your colleagues from across the institution have been working to create a new Strategic Plan centered on the College’s Mission, Vision, and Values.

TONY PERRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO