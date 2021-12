Last year, the Kirkwood Girls’ Swim and Dive Team brought home the first team state title in the history of Kirkwood. The banner hangs above the pool in the Walker Natatorium, showing the history and success made during a season during a pandemic. It hangs over the pool where the girls practice everyday, as this year’s season gets underway, the girls say they are working to build upon that momentum and continue to aim for success. Meet some of the girls of this year’s 2021 team.

