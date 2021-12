The team announced that they have signed K Alex Kessman to the practice squad and released LB Corey Thompson. This is interesting because rookie Matt Ammendola has shown that he has a big leg, but has also been inconsistent. Ammendola is 11 of 16 on the year on field goals, which is 68.75%. That is the kind of percentage that gets you cut, so he will have to improve in a hurry. Otherwise this kicking competition will result in a roster move. More info on these moves.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO