10 Game Announcements we want to see in The Game Awards 2021

By Franz Christian Irorita
 3 days ago
The Game Awards 2021 is one of the most prestigious events in the gaming industry this year. TGA 2021 celebrates what the industry has achieved this year and gives recognition to the best games and workers within the industry. But of course, it’s also a great place for developers and publishers...

gamefreaks365.com

Elric of Melniboné video game announced

Following Runatyr’s acquisition of the rights to Elric of Melniboné, we will see a classic character from fantasy literature come to life. Elric of Melniboné, one of fantasy literature’s most recognizable heroes, will have a narrative action computer game based on the first six volumes of the Elric saga, according to Swedish company Runatyr. The video game project is in collaboration with Aurora Punks and Upstream Arcade.
Polygon

Warhammer developer Games Workshop to hate groups: ‘We don’t want your money’

On Friday, Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar publisher Games Workshop posted on its official community page an unusual note titled The Imperium is Driven by Hate. Warhammer is Not. The post is a strong statement from one of the largest gaming companies in the world and reads, in part: “If you come to a Games Workshop event or store and behave to the contrary, including wearing the symbols of real-world hate groups, you will be asked to leave. We won’t let you participate. We don’t want your money. We don’t want you in the Warhammer community.”
realsport101.com

Our Game of the Year Predictions for The Game Awards 2021

With The Game Awards 2021 now less than two weeks away, we here at RealSport101 decided to take a look at the last year to decide what our personal picks for Game of the Year are!. Eligible games are those released between 16 November 2020 - 15 November 2021. We...
hardcoregamer.com

Games We Are Thankful For In 2021

Americans celebrate Thanksgiving every November. It’s a time when families gather, friends reconnect and communities unite. On Thanksgiving you also announce what you’re thankful for in life, so several of our writers decided to let everyone know exactly which video games they’re thankful for. These thanks are comprised of releases from Thanksgiving 2020 to Thanksgiving 2021 and made up of a variety of reasons. Read on to see the titles everyone decided were personally meaningful enough from the past year to make the list!
Todd Howard
Nintendo Life

The Game Awards 2021: Where And When To Watch The Game Awards

We know a few things about Geoff Keighley's pet project, The Game Awards, already — like the fact it'll be an in-person event, with a musical performance by Sting, and an exciting world premiere that's been in the works for two and a half years. We've also got the nominations, which include a handful of games on Switch, like Metroid Dread, Death's Door, and even the latest WarioWare.
Twinfinite

Sting Will Be Performing at The Game Awards this Year

The Game Awards is almost upon us, and even if you don’t care about which game wins what award, there’s no denying that the new trailers and performances are always very exciting. In the past few years, we’ve seen bands and artistes like CHVRCHES show up on the main stage to deliver a mini concert, and this year, it looks like we’ll be getting Sting.
dexerto.com

The Game Awards 2021: All award nominees & winners, game reveals

The Game Awards 2021 on December 9 will recognize high-achievers across gaming and esports, including Game of the Year. There’s also plenty of reveals and teasers for upcoming releases on the night. We’ve got a list of all the nominees and winners right here. The Game Awards is the industry’s...
Washington Post

What to expect at the 2021 Game Awards

The Game Awards are back in person in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater Dec. 9 after last year’s show went virtual due to the covid-19 pandemic. Hosted and produced by media entrepreneur Geoff Keighley, the Game Awards have been around since 2014 as an annual Oscars-like red carpet event to commemorate the best games of the year.
ComicBook

New Lord of the Rings Game Teased by The Game Awards

The upcoming new Lord of the Rings game, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum -- which is set to release sometime fall 2022 via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X -- has been teased by the official Twitter account of The Game Awards ahead of The Game Awards 2021. To this end, the show's Twitter account shared a new teaser for the game and confirmed it will be at the show with, at the very least, a new trailer.
Rely on Horror

22 PlayStation Games We’d Love to See on Rumored PS+ Upgrade

Yesterday, games journalist Jason Schreier broke the story that PlayStation appears to be gearing up for a massive overhaul of its PlayStation+ online service. Codenamed Spartacus, it will be merging PlayStation’s existing PS+ membership with its streaming service, PlayStation Now — as well as an all-new third tier to these services: classic games. PlayStation has somewhat famously been disinterested in offering older titles since the PlayStation 3 era — but in the wake of Xbox and Nintendo (such as it is) making a huge push to try and give classic games a platform once again, it seems as though PlayStation may be changing their tune and offering a catalog of PlayStation 1, 2, 3 and Portable games as part of this service on PS4 and 5. As horror fans, this might be the best news we’ve heard in a while, as the PlayStation family of consoles was one of the very best places for the genre.
pockettactics.com

Figure Fantasy – the toys we want to see

If there’s one thing we love about mobile gaming, it’s that you can bet that anything and everything will eventually get its own game. Now, as fans of Japanese figurines, we have something new to get obsessed with thanks to the new idle RPG Figure Fantasy from the creative minds of KomoeGame.
