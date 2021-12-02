10 Game Announcements we want to see in The Game Awards 2021

Yesterday, games journalist Jason Schreier broke the story that PlayStation appears to be gearing up for a massive overhaul of its PlayStation+ online service. Codenamed Spartacus, it will be merging PlayStation’s existing PS+ membership with its streaming service, PlayStation Now — as well as an all-new third tier to these services: classic games. PlayStation has somewhat famously been disinterested in offering older titles since the PlayStation 3 era — but in the wake of Xbox and Nintendo (such as it is) making a huge push to try and give classic games a platform once again, it seems as though PlayStation may be changing their tune and offering a catalog of PlayStation 1, 2, 3 and Portable games as part of this service on PS4 and 5. As horror fans, this might be the best news we’ve heard in a while, as the PlayStation family of consoles was one of the very best places for the genre.

