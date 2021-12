(INDIANAPOLIS) – Marion County says new election equipment will allow it to count votes faster. The county will spend $2 million on machines which add a bar code to your absentee ballot when it’s mailed to you. That means they can track whether it’s on its way or lost in the mail. It’ll also let the clerk’s office sort ballots faster on Election Night, which means faster results.

MARION COUNTY, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO