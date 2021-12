Born in America's postwar rush to reinvent, it was meant to be more economical and agile than semi-trailers. Things went about as you'd expect. Among other things, the conclusion of World War II in 1945 meant there was suddenly a whole lot less demand for matériel, and that America's wartime manufacturing industry had to find new sources of revenue. One Ohio-based company, Eisenhauer Manufacturing, decided to try switching from producing tank bogies to building heavy trucks, starting in 1946 with an enterprising prototype with two engines and three steerable axles. The aptly-named Eisenhauer Twin Engine Freighter wasn't long for this world, but it was an incredibly cool and early example of the spirit of reinvention that would come to dominate postwar America.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO