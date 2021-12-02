ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Omicron, delta variants combine for decision-making headache

By AP News
wtmj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — Greeks who are over age 60 and refuse coronavirus vaccinations will be hit with monthly fines of more than one-quarter of their pensions — a get-tough policy that could prove risky for the country’s politicians. In Israel, potential carriers of the new omicron variant could be...

wtmj.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

New Covid Variant Omicron Is More Dangerous Than Delta, Experts Warn

There’s a new covid variant on the loose and it’s called Omicron. Experts are currently investigating whether mutations are making the variant more infectious or evading immune response. The Wall Street Journal just noted that the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant was recently identified in South Africa. It seems that this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

The CDC Reveals Dire Possibility Regarding the Omicron Variant of COVID

The new Omicron variant (B.1.1.529) of the SARS-CoV-2 virus immediately started to worry scientists. They still struggle to fully understand the danger behind the new strain, and among these experts, there is also Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Walensky spoke...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Europe#Delta#Associated Press#Ap#Greeks#Supreme Court#British
healthday.com

Biden to Announce Plan to Battle Omicron, Delta Variants This Winter

THURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- President Joe Biden plans to announce a new round of measures to protect Americans against the spread of coronavirus variants on Thursday. The strategy will include making rapid at-home COVID-19 tests free for more people, extending rules on mask wearing on planes and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Daily Herald

WHO says measures against delta work for omicron variant too

MANILA, Philippines -- World Health Organization officials in the Western Pacific say border closures adopted by some countries may buy time to deal with the omicron coronavirus variant, but measures put in place and experience gained in dealing with the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

Omicron variant could outcompete Delta, South African disease expert says

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The Omicron coronavirus variant detected in southern Africa could be the most likely candidate to displace the highly contagious Delta variant, the director of South Africa's communicable disease institute said on Tuesday. The discovery of Omicron has caused global alarm, with countries limiting travel from southern Africa...
HEALTH
Shropshire Star

WHO says experience gained in tackling Delta variant will help fight Omicron

A senior medic warned that ‘every country and every community must prepare for new cases’. World Health Organisation (WHO) officials in the Western Pacific have said border closures may buy time to deal with the Omicron coronavirus variant, but measures put in place and experience gained in dealing with the Delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the pandemic.
WORLD
SKIFT

Omicron Pushes Hotel Industry to Look for Hard Lessons From Delta Variant

One thing is clear for the hotel business heading into winter amid the emergence of a new coronavirus variant: Leisure hotels will continue to be the best-performing assets for several more months. But this doesn’t have to mean hotel owners should write off all expectations of business travel. Government and...
INDUSTRY
wtmj.com

Merkel makes final appeal to Germans to get vaccinated

BERLIN (AP) — Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday made what is likely her final appeal before leaving office next week for Germans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Merkel gave what is expected to be her last weekly video message two days after federal and state leaders decided on a series of measures meant to break a wave of coronavirus infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtmj.com

China’s communists bash US democracy before Biden summit

BEIJING (AP) — China’s Communist Party took American democracy to task on Saturday, sharply criticizing a global democracy summit being hosted by President Joe Biden next week and extolling the virtues of its governing system. Party officials questioned how a polarized country that botched its response to COVID-19 could lecture...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy