PHOENIX - Amid controversy over Kyle Rittenhouse's connections with Arizona State University, officials with the public university released a statement on the 18-year-old. Rittenhouse was charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering for killing two men in Wisconsin and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle in the summer of 2020 during a tumultuous night of protests over the shooting of a Black man, Jacob Blake, by a white Kenosha police officer. A jury acquitted him of all charges on Nov. 19.

COLLEGES ・ 6 DAYS AGO