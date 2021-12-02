Smart Textiles Market worth $6.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.2%

Opportunities in the hydration pack market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from crude hydration pack to hydration packs with removable bladder. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the hydration pack market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%. In this market, 1-3 liters is the largest segment by storage capacity, whereas trekking and hiking is largest by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like growing interest in outdoor sports activities, and increasing interest in trekking, hiking and adventure tourism.

MARKETS ・ 6 HOURS AGO