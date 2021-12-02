ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boxing Day review – likable romcom with a cheeky nod to Love Actually

By Peter Bradshaw
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
Boxing Day Photograph: Rekha Garton

Aml Ameen is an actor and director who made his name in Kidulthood in 2006. Now he has made this likable Black British aspirational romcom in the transatlantic style, brashly giving his audience plenty of glam-tourist London locations with a cheeky nod to Richard Curtis’s Love Actually.

Ameen plays Melvin, a British writer whose smash-hit bestselling book has taken him to LA, where he has fallen in love with casting director Lisa (Aja Naomi King). Now he wants to take her for a Christmas holiday to London to meet his extended family; his formidable mother Shirley (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) will be hosting her traditional Boxing Day party.

But it’s tricky. His sister is personal assistant to the now internationally famous singing star Georgia (Leigh-Anne Pinnock from Little Mix), who used to go out with Melvin and whose heart he broke when he dumped her. Meanwhile, Lisa can’t bring herself to tell Melvin that she has been offered a prestigious job to work with Peter Jackson in New Zealand – and that she’s pregnant. Come to think of it, she may not have shared that info with Peter Jackson, either.

Boxing Day has its flaws: I’m not sure that the world really needed another spoof of the Andrew Lincoln/Keira Knightley placard scene from Love Actually. But Ameen has perfectly plausibly brought off a high-gloss mainstream picture with a big heart and a very nice supporting cast, including Stephen Dillane as Shirley’s new boyfriend. For Ameen, it’s another step on the way to Hollywood stardom.

• Boxing Day is in cinemas from 3 December.

Parade

Love Is All Around! How and Where to Watch Love Actually in 2021

“At Christmas, you tell the truth.” That’s what Mark (Andrew Lincoln) famously declares in Love Actually, so here’s a bit of truth about the 2003 rom-com: Since its initial release almost 20 years ago, the movie has become a holiday classic and a staple of December must-sees. Exactly why has...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Power of the Dog’: Why Jane Campion Will Become the Third Woman to Win the Directing Oscar

Editor’s Note: The following story contains spoilers for “The Power of the Dog.” Jane Campion is enjoying this moment. After winning the Silver Lion for directing at Venice for “The Power of the Dog,” her triumphant return to feature films after 13 years, and soaking up the New York Film Festival applause at Alice Tully Hall, the director settles into a soft sofa at Netflix’s after-party at Tavern on the Green. She had taken a detour from moviemaking to create eight episodes of Sundance TV’s lauded series “Top of the Lake” (2013-2017), which starred Elisabeth Moss and Holly Hunter, back home...
MOVIES
